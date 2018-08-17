Spoilers out about huge WWE Hell in a Cell contest in September

Hell in a Cell will be the only PPV in the month of September. WWE has preponed it a month earlier from its original schedule of October to avoid a major clash. The SuperShowDown and Evolution will be the two WWE Network exclusives during that month. So No Mercy has lost its place in September.

The venue of the event has now come up with a big announcement regarding the show that is based on the steel structure. They have revealed Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy would be a mega Hell in a Cell match from the Smackdown brand. The two legendary names in the WWE roster will be locked inside the unforgiving steel structure to settle the score.

This is what the venue has revealed regarding the mega match,

"Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton has been added to WWE Hell In A Cell San Antonio on September 16! Tickets are on sale now!"

The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas will be the host of Hell in a Cell and they published the above on social media. It did not come as a big surprise that the venue revealed such a huge match, months ahead as they want to add hype to the show to boost ticket sales with these spoilers. We often get a preview of the upcoming scenario through them.

However, it did not reveal whether the match would be contested for the United States Championship or not. Jeff Hardy is set to take on Nakamura for the US title at Summerslam. The advertisement of this match hints that Randy Orton would cost the Charismatic Enigma his title opportunity. This would set up a proper culmination of the rivalry between Hardy and Orton inside Hell in a Cell.

Most of the times, this kind of spoiler turns out to be true although the card is subject to change. With the huge bad blood already present between the above-mentioned names, a match seems inevitable. We can't wait to see these two tearing each other apart inside the steel structure.

Apart from this match, ABC KSAT 12 gave updates about two more Hell in a Cell match. Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens on September 16th, while AJ Styles is expected to defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe for a second PPV in a row.