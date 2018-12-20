Spoilers from Christmas edition of WWE Smackdown Live

R-Truth and Carmella entertained the crowd with their funny antics. They were dressed in Christmas themed costumes. Their promo got interrupted by Daniel Bryan who came out to say that Santa Clause is not real. Truth reminded him that he will enter Royal Rumble at number 30 and will come after him at Wrestlemania.

An irate Bryan attacked R-Truth while he was calling for a Dance Break. The WWE Champion viciously stomped away on the Mixed Match Challenge winner while Carmella looked on.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson alongside The New Day defeated SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar in an eight-man tag match. The Usos were at ringside during the match where New Day was dressed in Christmas attire. They had some fun once the match was over and threw pancakes to the crowd to close the segment.

Mustafa Ali continued performing on Smackdown Live. He received another singles contest on the show against Andrade Cien Almas. An inverted 450 splash earned him a big win after a solid match between the pair.

The Miz was the host of a Christmas themed Miz TV where Shane McMahon was the special guest. Miz continued to ask Shane to become his new tag team partner. He mentioned that now three other McMahons will be in the back to control the show. So Shane can perform. After initial hesitation, Smackdown commissioner agreed to The Miz. They posed with the World Cup trophy to end the segment.

Jeff Hardy took on Samoa Joe in a singles contest. Joe started the match with a big clothesline and dominated with an abdominal stretch move. Hardy came back into the contest with some of his signature moves. Joe avoided a Whisper in the Wind as the brawl continued outside the ring. The referee disqualified the match after both men got counted out. Joe hurt Hardy with the Coquina Clutch after the match was over.

Rusev challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship on Smackdown. Rusev caught Nakamura with a massive suplex before the two got into back and forth action. Rusev delivered a series of clotheslines before Nakamura hit him with a Knee. Rusev came back with a superkick but Nakamura countered with the Triangle Choke. Rusev came out of it and hit a second superkick to become the new US Champion.