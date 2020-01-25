Spoilers on two WrestleMania title matches via WWE Royal Rumble 2020

The loophole is clear as WWE can’t afford to let Brock Lesnar put the title on the line as they need him holding the belt heading into the biggest event of the year.

Speaking of this brings us to a recent report which suggests that the WWE Championship could be on the line at WrestleMania 36 in a rematch in which the WWE Universe would be least interested to see. But as noted above, less creative options are available to set up one of the marquee matches at the grandest stage of them all.

According to the reports of Tom Colohue, the current plan for Brock Lesnar is to defend the top-most prize in sports entertainment against Cain Velasquez at WrestleMania 36. The potential challenger has openly stated that he will be part of the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020 match. So there is a chance that Velasquez would eventually eliminate Lesnar to plant the seeds of the future title match.

Earlier, the belief was that Kevin Owens will be built as a super babyface on Monday Night Raw to face Brock Lesnar in a fresh matchup. But that is unlikely to happen now as Owens is currently being dominated by Rollins' newly built faction.

There is no way that Rollins or Styles will face Lesnar at Mania as both of them are heels. So, basically, all the prime stars are not qualified to challenge for the WWE title, while youngsters could barely think of facing the most powerful combat athlete of this generation.

So, unless WWE brings surprise returnees in the Royal Rumble match, it looks like Lesnar vs. Velasquez is locked in for WrestleMania 36. The likes of Edge or CM Punk are still being rumoured to make their entry in the men's Royal Rumble match at number 30 as this spot could decide the future opponent for Lesnar. But chances of using his former MMA rival in the storyline seems more realistic now than legends who are considered to be retired.

Apart from the WWE Championship match, Colohue also provided an update on the women's championship match from the SmackDown division. The reliable source noted that the current plan is to host Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Show of Shows.

It’s a no-brainer considering that these two are the top female stars on the blue brand and hence WWE considers them as an automatic choice for delivering a WrestleMania-worthy match.

Change the world, like a girl boss. #FightLikeAGirl is ONLY on @Quibi, launching April 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/0KRZ2raPYm — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 16, 2020

However, it will be interesting to see how the bad blood between these two can be created to plant the seeds for the title bout. Perhaps, the company may let The Boss Lady win the Women’s Royal Rumble match to kick-off the feud.

At this point, these two are playing the best on-screen buddies who have each other's back. To make the much-anticipated match a reality, one of them should turn babyface at some point. Probably, Bayley will go back to her Hugger days to put over Sasha Banks' bonafide heel persona and give her the long over due WrestleMania win.