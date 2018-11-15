Stephanie McMahon wants to bring Serena Williams to WWE

One of such interests from WWE perspective was recently revealed by Stephanie McMahon when she attended the Web Summit in Lisbon. It is one of the world's largest technological based press conference that basically deals with technology, politics, and business. WWE was also part of the summit, this year.

None other than the Chief Brand Officer of the WWE represented the brand and faced the media. She promoted the ongoing Women's Revolution, bygone Evolution PPV and the overall products that WWE offers to its fanbase. During an interview with Kurt Wagner, the topic of bringing global names to the company were mentioned.

The interviewer asked if there's any particular name that Stephanie McMahon wants to sign, in particular. Without any hesitation, she mentioned the name of Serena Williams.

“I actually happened to be on the same flight as her husband yesterday, but Serena Williams — I mean, the door is open, Serena, I love Serena,”

The veteran is perhaps the all-time greatest female tennis star and has 20+ Grand Slam trophies in her cabinet. Currently, she also serves as the Oath's Board of Advisors for Yahoo. Who knows what would be next for her when she decides to say goodbye to tennis especially with WWE keeping a close eye on her for a future signing.

Ronda Rousey was the last such name Stephanie McMahon wanted to sign a couple of years ago. And that happened a year later and she is currently the reigning WWE Raw women's champion. She is also voted the best female pro-wrestler of 2018 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated list. So you can imagine how WWE has made her a future Hall of Famer, already.

So signing Serena Williams someday is not that impossible. Spending minimum time at the WWE performance center can make her ready for the squared circle. Well, we should let you know a dream match between Serena Williams and Ronda Rousey is under speculation, already. Imagine how much mainstream attention WWE could get if this becomes reality.