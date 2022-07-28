Summerslam 2022: WWE cancel top match; Possible reason revealed

This week's main event segment of Monday Night Raw from the Madison Square Garden saw The Bloodline - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Riddle and The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team capacity.

Roman Reigns speared Riddle to secure the pin to win after which Rollins came out and brutally assaulted Riddle. He delivered two back-to-back Carb Stomps, one on the floor and the other on a ring step.

On that note, WWE released the following update implying that Riddle was injured due to the attack committed by the Monday Night Messiah.

“BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns. Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed.”

As a follow-up, Rollins then tweeted the following about the situation and his regret about not being able to perform at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

“For anyone who purchased a ticket to SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday.”

During last night’s episode of WWE’s The Bump on YouTube, the host Kayla Braxton detailed that Riddle is currently dealing with a brachial plexus injury. But according to an inside scoop revealed by Fightful Select, Riddle’s injury is only a kayfabe one that is being used to write off the match in a storyline way.

Sources told Fightful that plans are still intact to make the match happen that was changed due to “creative adjustments.” The cancelation of the match was informed to the two superstars by the end of Raw and the storyline attack was a new insertion to the script.

As of now, the tentative plan for Rollins vs. Riddle is to make the match happen at WWE’s next Premium Live Event, Clash At The Castle, in September but nothing is finalized, as of now.

Paul Levesque aka Triple H recently took over as the head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations. He will reportedly take the final call around the scrapped contest.

As of this writing, the following eight matches are scheduled to go down at SummerSlam 2022 Premium Live Event that takes place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee:

– Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Mr. Money In The Bank Theory

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Jeff Jarrett will be the Special Guest Referee)

– No DQ Match: The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

– The Miz vs. Logan Paul

– Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee