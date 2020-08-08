Summerslam Title Match & Triple Brand Battle Royal announced on Smackdown

This was the first time that Braun Strowman made his appearance since the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view, last month. The segment kicked off with The Fiend coming out to his bizarre theme. He was out to attack Alexa Bliss, again down on the mat.

It was supposed to be a follow-up to last week's Mandible Claw attack on Bliss as The Fiend crawled over to her and slowly raised his arm. Bliss grabbed The Fiend's arm and caressed his face trying to stop him. Fiend didn’t like the mind games and started feeling frustrated when Braun Strowman appeared on the tron.

He cut a strange promo about how the evil is coming out of him after a resurfaced out of the Swamp. He’s apparently transformed into The Monster and now The Fiend can have whatever he wants at SummerSlam.

Strowman retained the WWE Universal Title over Wyatt at WWE Money In the Bank back in May while Wyatt settled the score by defeating Strowman in the non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules in July.

Apart from this Summerslam title match, it was also announced that both the Raw and Smackdown women’s title would be on the line on the August show. A big Triple Brand Battle Royal will go down, next Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode, to determine who will challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam.

Stephanie McMahon made an appearance through a video conference to confirm that Sasha Banks will have to put her Raw Women’s Title on the line at the biggest event of the summer, potentially against Asuka. But the Empress of Tomorrow would first have to go through Bayley on this week’s episode of Raw.

The 2020 edition of WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and the host venue should be announced soon. As of now, the card for the event stands as follows:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

(Yet to be confirmed, next Monday)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mystery opponent vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

(Bayley will face the winner of next Friday's Triple Brand Battle Royal)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins