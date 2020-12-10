The Fiend to Drew McIntyre - Top 5 male WWE Superstars of 2020

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

It's good to see that WWE is finally putting good use to the colourful character of Bray Wyatt, finally. The Fiend and the Firefly Funhouse's innovation have allowed them to play with him in both babyface and heel-ish ways. While the terrifying character is yet to get through an impressive title run, his impact on Raw and Smackdown is undeniable. The year began for him with a successful title defence against Daniel Bryan but then Goldberg returned to shatter his undefeated streak at Super ShowDown 2020.

But The Fiend made a valiant comeback at Wrestlemania 36 by squashing John Cena in a never-before-seen Firefly Funhouse cinematic bout. This put him back into the title picture as he chased down former disciple Braun Strowman. After a big win at the Extreme Rules Horror Show match, he finally got back the Universal title at Summerslam only to drop it to Roman Reigns, a week later.

However, he never got lost in the mix as Alexa Bliss has become his companion to reveal a new dimension of him. Apparently, she is the only weakness of The Fiend and WWE is using this factor to turn him into a babyface as the year heads toward an end.

Braun Strowman

WWE had no intentions to put Braun Strowman into the marquee spotlight when 2020 begins. Interestingly enough, he didn't even possess a title run with any of the singles titles available in the WWE, at that point. Vince McMahon realised that he could give him a slight push during Wrestlemania season and thus he ended up becoming the Intercontinental Champion. Surprisingly though, he lost that belt within just a couple of months as bigger opportunities were coming ahead.

Roman Reigns pulled himself out of Mania and WWE was forced to put Strowman into his spot at the Universal Title match against Goldberg. The rest is history as The Monster Among Men pinned The Myth to pick up the Universal Championship. In the absence of Reigns, it was Strowman who carried the load as the champion in the post-Mania season.

During the interesting feud with Bray Wyatt, Strowman had a cinematic match at the Wyatt compound where he was pushed to the lake of reincarnation to become a heel persona. After losing the Universal Title, he was sent to Raw and flipped character, yet again. The good year could have ended with a bang for him as he was set for a WWE title opportunity against Drew McIntyre but an unfortunate injury took that away. But there's always a next time!

Roman Reigns

The Big Dog has missed nearly half of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic but he still managed to make it to our list just because he can. Roman Reigns beat the hell out of King Corbin at Royal Rumble indicating that he's gearing up for Wrestlemania main event. Goldberg was brought back for that purpose to set up a dream Universal Title match. But then he pulled himself out of the ‘show of shows' and decided to go into a hiatus.

A terrible drop in WWE TV ratings and viewership was noticed, in his absence. At Summerslam, WWE introduced the heel version of Reigns that brought back the attention of the fans to the programming. The Tribal Chief is willing to go into war with his own family just to remain on top. This has been the story-telling process during the critically acclaimed personal feud with Jey Uso. Now the ‘Head of the Table' is determined to teach Kevin Owens a lesson at TLC who has the audacity of defying him.

Randy Orton

The Apex Predator is a top player of the industry who could be used to put over newer names. But 2020 has been a year where he rediscovered himself with top-notch heel works. The miraculous return Edge is the main reason behind this who helped him bringing back that sadistic Legend Killer side. A big loss to the Rated R Superstar at Wrestlemania had only fueled up his fire who'd stop at nothing to accomplish his goals.

Alongside Edge, numerous legends like Big Show, Christian, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels were taken out by him, systematically that was disturbing to watch. Moving on, Orton had a new goal of becoming a fourteen-time world champion and he accomplished the same by defeating Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Although the title reign didn't last long, WWE inserted him into another interesting feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. He is now likely to establish the demonic character of the roster like a true veteran, at TLC.

Drew McIntyre

Years of hard work and dedication were mixed with great look and charisma to churn out the next megastar of the WWE roster in Drew McIntyre. So far, he's had a dream run in 2020 that already cemented his spot as a bonafide main-eventer on Monday Night Raw. Above all, he's earned the respect of WWE officials as well as the fans while carrying the TV shows and PPVs in the absence of the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, or Goldberg, throughout the pandemic.

McIntyre executed one Claymore Kick at Royal Rumble that was heard all around the Minute Maid Park in Houston. He eliminated Brock Lesnar by it and then made it a trend of hunting down the beast until Wrestlemania 36 to earn his ‘King of Claymore Country' gimmick. During his lengthy title reign, he proved his worth by picking clean pinfall wins against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and more.

The only time he was pinned in a PPV in the entire 2020 was at Hell in a Cell to drop the WWE Title. But within just three weeks, McIntyre regained the belt to deliver a classic against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. Reigns upstaged him using his mean antics but the battle for the top WWE spot between these two superstars would eventually continue and McIntyre guarantees to be victorious by the end of it.