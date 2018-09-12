The Rock favorite to headline WWE Wrestlemania by winning Royal Rumble

But recent updates suggest that he might be back lacing up his boots even before the biggest event of the year. The Rock is now being rumoured to make his presence at the Royal Rumble 2019. This could solidify his spot at the extravaganza in April. The Rumble event is particularly known as the kick-off for 'Road to Wrestlemania.’

Apparently, The Rock will be part of the show next year when it comes to Phoenix, Arizona. SkyBet recently published the latest odds for the Royal Rumble match. From those odds, we could see The Great One not only participating in the match but also win it to book himself in the main event of Wrestlemania 35. It would be the same MetLife Stadium where he shared the stage with John Cena six years ago.

The betting odds revealed by the source saw a major change from earlier reports. The Rock pushed Braun Strowman to the third spot, while Daniel Bryan captured the second spot. Here’s the update, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"The Rock is currently favored to win the Rumble as a 2/1 favorite, followed by Daniel Bryan (6/1), Seth Rollins(8/1) and Braun Strowman (9/1). Roman Reigns, John Cena and Finn Balor all have 12/1 odds of winning the match."

The belief right now is that Roman Reigns will have a lengthy championship reign with the Universal title that will last till Wrestlemania. So it could set up a match between 'The Big Dog who runs the yard’ against 'The Most electrifying man in sports entertainment’. The Rock winning the Royal Rumble would automatically hand him the spot for challenging Roman Reigns in a marquee match.

Brock Lesnar is a valid option too in this context. Vince McMahon has dreamt of pitting this man against The Rock for a long time. The latter one’s Hollywood schedule could not let the match happen in the past. If the former franchise does return then the beast can also be back to set up the mega-bout at Wrestlemania.

Currently, Brock Lesnar is targetting the UFC Heavyweight Championship at the beginning of next year, while The Rock is looking forward to wrapping up his movie schedule and can’t wait to be back in the WWE soon as his recent promotional stint for Skyscraper is over.