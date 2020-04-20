The Rock hints at WWE return for most anticipated dream match

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is a match that a lot of fans really want to see, but that has been a distant reality so far. However, the Rock has given the WWE Universe some hope.

During a Q&A session on Instagram Live, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the possibility of having a match with Roman Reigns in the future.

The Rock revealed that anything is possible and you never say never in the world of professional wrestling. He explained the venue and business model would have to be right in order for the match to ever happen though.

"I think anything is possible," said The Rock. "Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about professional wrestling, there is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

Dwayne Johnson said it's possible for The Rock and Roman Reigns to have a match. pic.twitter.com/MmOpGRFC41 — ΛĿΣXΛПDΣЯ. (@AhYezzir) April 19, 2020

"You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see."

The Rock hasn't been seen in action in a WWE ring for a very long time as Hollywood commitments have kept him busy. The Big Dog, meanwhile, is currently off WWE TV as instructed by Vince McMahon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And when things get back to normal, we may see a possible build up for the match. If the fight is booked, it could be scheduled in one of the big four pay-per-views with the goal being a WrestleMania match.