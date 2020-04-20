English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The Rock hints at WWE return for most anticipated dream match

By
The Rock to face Roman Reigns? (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)
The Rock to face Roman Reigns? (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, April 20: Fomer WWE champion and hollywood star The Rock hints at making a return and a potential dream match a reality very soon in the squared circle.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is a match that a lot of fans really want to see, but that has been a distant reality so far. However, the Rock has given the WWE Universe some hope.

During a Q&A session on Instagram Live, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the possibility of having a match with Roman Reigns in the future.

The Rock revealed that anything is possible and you never say never in the world of professional wrestling. He explained the venue and business model would have to be right in order for the match to ever happen though.

"I think anything is possible," said The Rock. "Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about professional wrestling, there is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

"You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see."

The Rock hasn't been seen in action in a WWE ring for a very long time as Hollywood commitments have kept him busy. The Big Dog, meanwhile, is currently off WWE TV as instructed by Vince McMahon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And when things get back to normal, we may see a possible build up for the match. If the fight is booked, it could be scheduled in one of the big four pay-per-views with the goal being a WrestleMania match.

More THE ROCK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sterling in fray for ePremier League
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue