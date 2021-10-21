The Undertaker is in Riyadh; Update on WWE Crown Jewel 2021 appearance

Rumours about The Undertaker returning to WWE started floating ahead of Crown Jewel 2021 event set for tonight. While many believed this one to be wild speculation, the legend did fly to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Rapper Pitbull sold out a concert at The Boulevard in Riyadh just a few hours ago to officially launch the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival. The Undertaker appeared on stage to kick off the concert who also introduced the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

The Undertaker just announced Pitbull's entry at the 2021 Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/LGlQCVW5lA — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) October 20, 2021

While WWE has not announced the legendary superstar for Crown Jewel 2021, it’s not just a coincidence that the seven-time world champion arrived in the middle-east country just in time for the pay-per-view for nothing. Plus, the PPV venue, Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh is not far from where the Pitbull concert took place.

That being said, The Undertaker is almost guaranteed to make a one-off appearance at Crown Jewel 2021, tonight. As noted, he’s not appeared in WWE since his “Final Farewell” at the Survivor Series pay-per-view last November. His final match was a cinematic bout (a Boneyard Match) against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020.

Being one of the greatest sports entertainers, The Undertaker has always been in big demand for Saudi events which comes with a large payday for the Superstars. He’s has worked 4 out of 5 events so far including the previous one (Super ShowDown 2020) where he won the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy by defeating AJ Styles.

in full gimmick. #WWECrownJewel return?! pic.twitter.com/rIM8ZuiZqu — Bill Shannon (@RealBShannon3) October 20, 2021

Prior to that, The Deadman defeated Rusev in a Casket Match at Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, teamed up with Kane for a loss to D-Generation X at Crown Jewel 2018, and then defeated Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019.

Taker was also present in the Saudi Kingdom for the last bygone Crown Jewel edition in 2019 but did not wrestle. Rather, he represented WWE at the Riyadh Season Grand Parade Opening, to kick off the Riyadh Season for that year. Irrespective of whether he makes a TV appearance, tonight, his presence has already garnered mainstream attention for the WWE.