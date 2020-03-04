Three Big Matches Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Card

Three huge matches were added to the weekend's PPV including a No Disqualification contest and two title bouts from the mid-card division.

It has now been confirmed that Aleister Black will challenge AJ Styles in a No Disqualification Match at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Last night’s WWE RAW witnessed Styles defeat Black after the latter one was forced to wrestle Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in consecutive singles contests to get to AJ.

He defeated Anderson with a Black Moss whereas Gallows disqualified himself. Anderson and Gallows planted Styles with a Magic Killer allowing Styles to pick up an easy win over Black with a Phenomenal Forearm.

But the Dutch Destroyer won’t go down so easily with Wrestlemania right around the corner as he’d now go all out to hunt down the most technical athlete of this generation. The potential physical bout goes down this Sunday at Elimination Chamber.

Last night’s WWE Raw also saw The Street Profits capture the Tag Team Titles from Seth Rollins and Murphy, thanks to an interference aka Stunner from Kevin Owens.

Rollins later revealed during a backstage segment that they will get the rematch at Elimination Chamber, with the titles on the line. With AOP in the corner for the Monday Night Messiah, Kevin Owens would not be far behind from the scene on Sunday night, too.

In addition to these matches, the United States Championship will also be on the line at Elimination Chamber in a rematch. Andrade is all set to defend his coveted belt against Humberto Carrillo in a rematch.

During Raw, Carrillo and Rey Mysterio teamed up to get a pinfall win over Angel Garza and Andrade. Apparently, this helped Carrillo to get another shot to the prestigious title just days before Wrestlemania 36.

With this match being confirmed, the updated match card for Elimination Chamber 2020 stands as follows,

Elimination Chamber Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka

Winner will face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)

United States Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits (c)

No DQ Match

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles