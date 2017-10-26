Three big matches confirmed for next week’s WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, October 26: Survivor Series shapes up to become one of the biggest WWE events of this year. We have already learned that there will be four champion versus champion matches on the Raw Vs Smackdown themed show including the main event between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal.

Apart from that, there will be two traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag team contests.

Now, Smackdown has already got two names who will lead the two respective teams from the male and female roster. On the past edition, Becky Lynch and Randy Orton won their respective matches to earn the opportunity to be the captain of the women’s and men’s team from the blue brand.

The five superstars from the women’s division matchup have been finalized whereas the process of filling up the men’s lineup will start next week and as part of this, we are set to witness two big matches on next week’s Smackdown.

Randy Orton beat Sami Zayn to be the first one to join the Smackdown team and now, Sami’s best-friend, Kevin Owens will have to go one-on-one against the Artist, Shinsuke Nakamura in order to secure his spot at the last dual brand PPV.

As announced on the show, the prizefighter has to earn his opportunity by going against the very best superstar currently on the blue brand. Another spot will be determined in a match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

These two superstars continue their rivalry and are set to face each other next week. The bout will be contested under the 2-out of 3 falls rule with the winner getting a chance to represent his brand at Survivor Series.

Apart from this, AJ Styles will square off against Samir Singh to continue his feud against Jinder Mahal. Plus, a special edition of Fashion Files was also confirmed for the show. This is how the stacked card of Smackdown Live, stands for next week:

• 2 of 3 Falls match: Bobby Roode Vs Dolph Ziggler - winner gets a spot in Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

• Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Kevin Owens - winner gets a spot in Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

• AJ Styles Vs Samir Singh

• Stranger Things-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango