Top 5 WWE streaks that came to an end in 2020

John Cena missed all the episodes of Raw

John Cena used to be the face of WWE cum the so-called last ‘Franchise Player' of the company who wasn't present even in a single episode of Monday Night Raw in 2020. He did appear on SmackDown on a couple of occasions on the road to WrestleMania, with the last appearance being in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Thus, 2020 was the first year since 2004 that the man with ‘Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect' did not work on a single episode of RAW. 16 years ago, he used to be a Smackdown wrestler while now he has become a part-time player. Cena's last RAW appearance occurred in July 2019 on the RAW Reunion special, where he kicked off the show to have a verbal segment with The Usos.

Roman Reigns missed Wrestlemania

Players do miss The Biggest Event of the Year for different reasons but when it's the flag-bearer of the company, it's bound to raise eyebrows. That too happened without any injury reasons.

Roman Reigns initiated a feud with Goldberg on the road to WrestleMania 36, this year, which was supposed to lead to ‘Spear vs Spear' fantasy encounter between the two for the Universal Championship at the Show Of Shows.

Just over a week before the event, The Big Dog pulled himself out from the show due to personal reasons. Interestingly, WWE never addressed his absence while replacing him with Braun Strowman in the title match.

WrestleMania 36 was the first time that Reigns missed the grandest stage since his debut in WWE. He had been competing at every WrestleMania since 2013 in big-time matches including four main events.

Kane lost a 23-year streak

2020 was the first year that Kane did not wrestle in a single match in WWE since his debut in 1997. With each passing year, The Big Red Machine's appearances in WWE have been decreasing as he's involved with his outside duties. Kane, real name Glen Jacobs, is currently focused on fulfilling his duties as the Mayor of Knoxville County in Tennessee, which is why he isn't seen much on TV.

His final appearance happened at Survivor Series this year, where he was present along with other legends for The Undertaker's Final Farewell segment. Back in 2019, Kane had an impromptu match against R-Truth, where he lost the 24/7 Championship he had won on that same night at The University Of Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.

Multiple streaks of Triple H came to an end

In 2020, WWE celebrated 25 years of Triple H in the professional wrestling business which also marked the same year that the legendary wrestler did not compete in a single match for the company.

Since his debut in the old-school world wrestling federation in 1995, Triple H wrestled in at least a couple of matches every year. But 2020 was the only year in his more than two-decade-long run that he decided to step aside from the competition.

The Game last wrestled in a televised match at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in June 2019 against Randy Orton that ended in a losing effort. Another streak of Triple H came to an end when he opted not to perform at WrestleMania. He continuously performed at the Show of Shows since WrestleMania 24. He missed the same back in 2007 that is WrestleMania 23 due to an injury.

Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam streak is over

The Conqueror returned to WWE in April 2012 and did not miss a single SummerSlam pay-per-view for seven straight years. 2020 was the first year that Brock Lesnar missed The Biggest Party of the Summer since the comeback.

The reported reason is that he opted not to show up because fans are not allowed in attendance due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE CEO Vince McMahon would have been more than happy to call up Lesnar but the former Universal Champion himself ruled those chances out.

Brock Lesnar main-evented SummerSlam event from 2014 to 2019 (he also main evented in 2012 against Triple H and co-main evented in 2013 against CM Punk) meaning that his SummerSlam main-event streak has also ended for the no-showing. Overall, Lesnar possesses a 6-4 record at SummerSlam who hasn't re-signed with WWE yet following his contract expiry, earlier this year.