Top five reasons to watch WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

By
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 match card will feature nine fights (Images: WWE.com)
Bengaluru, June 21: WWE Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live bring a new pay-per-view event - WWE Stomping Grounds, which is set to take place in Tacoma, Washington this weekend.

The nine fight match card will feature eminent WWE Superstars like Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, who will all defend their belts on the night.

Apart from that, there will be a couple of storylined bouts featuring the long term rivalry of the marquee superstar of the company and the authority figures.

All you need to know about WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

Watch WWE Stomping Grounds - Live and Exclusive on Monday, 24th June, 2019 with live coverage from 4:30 AM onwards on Sony TEN 1 & Sony TEN 1 HD (English), Sony TEN 3 & Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi) and Sony SIX & Sony SIX HD Channels (Tamil & Telugu).

Here are the top 5 reasons that you should not miss out on WWE Stomping Grounds:

CLASH OF THE TITANS: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns will be locking horns with Drew McIntyre inside the WWE ring. After McIntyre had aided Shane McMahon in his pursuit for bringing down Reigns to his knees, Roman Reigns has been looking forward to stomp McIntyre. Roman Reigns had last defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 in April this year with his trademark Superman Punch followed by a Spear. The match between Reigns and McIntyre is surely going to be as intriguing and exciting as it sounds.

INVASION OF CHAMPIONSHIP: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be clashing against ‘Lone Wolf' Baron Corbin to defend his title. During the special event, WWE Super ShowDown, earlier this month, Seth Rollins retained his Universal title by defeating Baron Corbin. During the match, Corbin got into an argument with the referee which provided Rollins a window to win the match. For this rematch with Rollins, Baron has been provided the right to select the Special Guest Referee which could potentially be a massive advantage for the Lone Wolf. Rollins will have to keep a tightened grip on the title by stomping Corbin into oblivion.

BATTLE OF THE UNIVERSE: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans will be locking horns with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch who has been a consistent hindrance in Becky's path. Evans has been continuously pursuing Lynch for her title, and as a result, it has become quite clear to Lynch and the WWE Universe that Evans will not be leaving anytime soon. Lynch had defeated Evans at Money in the Bank this year to claim her RAW Women's Championship title. Evans has been given a second opportunity to fight Lynch for the championship glory.

ROYAL AMBUSH: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler will once again clash with Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship title, this time in a steel cage. As an immediate aftermath of Ziggler's loss to the Dreadlocked Dynamo during WWE Super Showdown, Ziggler demanded a rematch within the confines of a steel cage. The two long-term rivals have battled it out against each other numerous times in the past and the fights have always been a treat to the fans. In spite of his unsuccessful attempt to dethrone Kingston from the title, Ziggler will be carrying forward the rivalry in Stomping Grounds.

TITLE ATTACK: WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Smackdown Women's champion, Bayley, will be clashing with Alexa Bliss in WWE Stomping Grounds. Alexa had beaten Queen Charlotte Flair and Carmella in a Triple Threat match to become the No.1 contender against Bayley for her title at WWE Stomping Grounds. Alexa is technically a member of RAW but she took advantage of the Wild Card rule where superstars from RAW are allowed to make an appearance on SmackDown Live and vice versa.

Source: MSL Media

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 20:28 [IST]
