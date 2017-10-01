Triple H’s return date announced by WWE

New Delhi, Oct 1: Triple H has turned into a corporate role over the last few years leaving his in-ring persona. But, nobody can deny the star power that the 14-time world champion is, everytime he shows up.

Due to his hiatus from televised appearances in the WWE, the audience misses him badly. He was last seen competing in a match at Wrestlemania 33.

At this time, WWE has announced the Cerebral Assassin will make a comeback to a show in the near future. This will be the first time since March that he will be gracing a live event.

It is going to be a Smackdown-house show in overseas. The event will be hosted by the Campa Pequeno in Lisbon, Portugal on November 23rd.

This is a blockbuster announcement regardless the capacity that Triple H appears on that night. The sources have already confirmed that he will be not be competing inside the ring on the show. Rather, his presence will be used as the special attraction for the fans in attendance.

Check out the details provided by WWE.com regarding this sudden comeback:

“The King of Kings is making a special appearance at the WWE Live Event at Lisbon's Campo Pequeno, which is presented by WWE 2K18 The Video Game. And as the WWE Universe well knows, when Triple H shows up, an already exciting night of sports-entertainment action is guaranteed to become even more unforgettable.

Don't miss out on your chance to see Triple H and SmackDown LIVE's Superstars in Portugal this November. Tickets for WWE Live in Lisbon are available now at blueticket.pt.”

Apart from the presence of Triple H, the regular WWE Superstars from Smackdown, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair, Jinder Mahal, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and more will be performing on the show.

As per the updates from WWE, it is supposed that The Game will be promoting the WWE 2K18 video game on that night in Portugal. The latest version will be out in the middle of the October and the promotions around it will be going on until November, at least.