Tyson Fury makes surprise WWE appearance, tries to fight Braun Strowman

By
Tyson Fury

Los Angeles, October 5: Heavyweight star Tyson Fury made a surprise appearance during SmackDown in WWE on Friday.

Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion, seemingly wanted to fight Braun Strowman after interacting with the wrestler from his ringside seat.

During his match, Strowman – squaring off jokingly with the Brit – told Fury: "You don't want these hands."

Strowman sent opponent Dolph Ziggler flying into Fury, who was held back by security after later jumping out of the crowd as he directed words at the wrestler.

Fury has said previously he could be interested in a move to WWE, telling the Dave Allen podcast in 2017 that he would consider it.

He holds a 29-0-1 record in professional boxing and could reportedly face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch next year.



Read more about: wwe tyson fury wwe smackdown boxing
Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
