Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar announced for WWE Saudi Arabia event

In the last Saudi Arabia show hosted in November, we witnessed the unthinkable as Shawn Michaels laced up his boots yet again after eight long years. This time around, the most dominant force in WCW history is set to return and this makes the event a must-see affair for the WWE Universe despite the fan backlash over the middle-eastern country.

After all, it's the best match card that one can ask for as we can see The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg in one single event. Along side the trio, the regular stars from the main roster will also be involved in Saudi Arabia. Here is what a joint statement released by WWE and the sports authority of the country says,

"WWE Superstars return to Jeddah — The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST. The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar, and stream live on WWE Network.

"Additional details on the event's matches, ticket availability and pricing, and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks."

As you can see, neither any matchup for the next Saudi Arabia show has been announced nor the name of the event it self.

The first such pay-per-view in this country was hosted in April 2018 as name the Greatest Royal Rumble in the same venue, while, in November, WWE returned with Crown Jewel that took place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Goldberg's return to WWE is indeed a rare occasion for the fans. The last time he had a match in the company was at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 where Brock Lesnar defeated him to claim the WWE Universal Championship and sent him into retirement.

Later WWE inducted him into the Hall of Fame which potentially put an end to his wrestling career. But now he is set to come back for yet another match.

As for The Undertaker, this will be his first match after last year's Crown Jewel. He missed Wrestlemania 35 just to feature in a 'money-match' in Saudi Arabia. Right now, Elias from Smackdown Live is his rumoured opponent.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, will return to WWE wiping out all the speculations of his return to the UFC in summer. There is no doubt this upcoming event on June 7th is will be a humongous payday for the Superstars courtesy of the Saudi Arabia sports authority. So, nobody will be willing to miss out.