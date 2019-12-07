Universal title match and Reigns vs. Corbin confirmed for WWE TLC 2019

First up, the ongoing rivalry between King Corbin and Roman Reigns is all set to produce a TLC match at the upcoming PPV event. It will be contested under No-Disqualification rules with Tables, Ladders, and Chairs surrounding the ring.

Also, The Fiend Bray Wyatt has received a new opponent in the form of The Miz following last night’s altercations with the A-lister. The Universal Champion decided to get personal by talking about The Miz’s wife and daughter which triggered the Hollywood A-Lister.

Miz was also unable to get to his house as seen on SmackDown, where Wyatt attacked him from behind. After this, it was just a matter of time when WWE made the match official between the pair. However, it is yet not confirmed if the Universal Championship will be on the line at TLC.

WWE changed their routine promotional tactics for the final pay-per-view of the year, TLC. In general, they reveal at least a couple of marquee matches for such PPV shows. But this time around, they did not make a match official until last night's SmackDown, despite the show being just within a week from this Sunday. The Boss now feels that it's not okay to reveal the matches much earlier to the show.

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon feels these shows are more about network subscriptions and not pay-per-view buys. Trends show that the subscriptions reach the highest on the last day of the show. This must be the reason McMahon feels there is no need to announce matches so early.

Speaking of matches being made official, a plethora of matches are waiting in the wings to be added on the match card of WWE TLC with the main event being under constant speculation. The Observer also claims that Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka in the first-ever Women's TLC Tag Team match is intact for the PPV. Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley will also go down on the show, perhaps in a gimmick match.

Over on Raw, WWE is building towards a match between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy whereas RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will be defending their titles against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The other matches at WWE TLC should feature The New Day defending the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Dash Wilder & Robert Roode, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens. The gimmick-based PPV takes place on December 15th at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota which will stream live on WWE Network.