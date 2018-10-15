Update on Batista's future in the WWE

Batista has campaigned a lot to make a return to the WWE for a full-time stint. It looks like the officials may have finally listened to his plea as they are bringing him back as part of a reunion on Smackdown 1000. One of the most dominant factions in WWE history, Evolution is set for a return on this night, where he will join the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair and Randy Orton.

As they wanted to see the team reunite, the WWE creativey had to call The Animal onboard to host a full-fledged reunion.

And if the current reports are true then we might get to see more of Batista in the upcoming months. Sources suggest that the former world heavyweight champion has signed a new deal with the WWE. It may not be on the long term, but the deal definitely meets the demands of the superstar. So he should continue appearing on Smackdown or Raw even after October 16.

Joe Peisich spoke about this topic during his Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast show to let us know that the former Evolution member has re-signed with the WWE. The initial plan is to have him appear on the dual-brand PPV events. This way the Road to Wrestlemania 35 can be more glorified, (courtesy 411mania.com)

“Batista appearing at Smackdown 1000 may be part of something bigger, a run through WrestleMania. The podcast claims that 'Batista may be signing a short-term deal with WWE at Smackdown to possibly appear at Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania.’”

There is no news on how Smackdown will portray the Evolution reunion. But it might focus on the ongoing rivalry between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X. The Undertaker is also booked to appear on this show which guarantees a mayhem. By all means, Batista will also pick up an angle to continue his stint with the WWE.

Batista went on record to confirm his love to go back to the WWE. He also wanted to compete in the WWE for a full-time stint. We wonder whether WWE will allow him to do so considering his age that has touched the 50s. For now, we have to wait until October 16 to see how things unfold on Smackdown 1000.