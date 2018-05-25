Update on Brock Lesnar’s current status in the WWE

After every six months, he gets to decide if he’s happy with his position in the company and then extends his contract. Plus, he also gets the opportunity to perform in MMA while he is away from the WWE. Altough it can happen only when there are no bigger PPV events in the WWE.

This is why he is not expected to be seen in the WWE until the next bigger PPV event. The last time he was seen was at Greatest Royal Rumble event where he competed inside a steel cage against Roman Reigns. The latter one defeated him by landing his feet first on the floor. But, the referee decided to award Brock Lesnar the match and created controversy.

As for now, there’s no chance to seeing him defend his Universal Championship. As per the updates from stillrealtous.com, the beast incarnate is not scheduled for a Money in the Bank PPV appearance. No other house shows right now are also advertising him. So, it is very unlikely that he will return until the Summerslam season picks up in August.

Check out the updates from the source,

“Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar is not booked for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and at this point, it’s not known at this point when he will be wrestling again.”

The schedule for him has always remained the same ever-since he re-signed with WWE in the year 2012. Lesnar’s first contract expired in the year 2015 after which he renewed it until 2018 which lasted until the night of Wrestlemania 34.

Once that show was over, WWE decided to renew his contract again. No update was given about the extent of the deal. But, it is likely that it will allow him to compete in MMA as well. By virtue of this, he can fight in UFC, too.