Update on post-Wrestlemania 38 status of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

At present, the WWE Champion is set to collide with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion Match on April 3rd which would also unify the two top titles in the WWE.

Since Brock Lesnar works in a limited schedule in the WWE, there’s a lot of speculation going on regarding his post-WrestleMania 38 status.

The general belief is that he will lose to WWE’s Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 38 – Night 2 and then go on a hiatus, possibly until SummerSlam 2022.

However, WWE’s upcoming schedule indicates something different. At present, The Beast Incarnate is booked for two consecutive premium live events after WrestleMania - WrestleMania Backlash 2022 and Money in the Bank 2022.

WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 8th at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island while Money in the Bank is scheduled on July 2nd at the Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada.

#MITB 💰 is going Vegas! Don't miss the action at @AllegiantStadm on July 2.



Tickets available now using presale code: TWEETS 🎟️ https://t.co/NfvW4zDviX pic.twitter.com/3mUXvIOWk9 — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2022

Tickets for Backlash went on sale in February. As for MITB, the presale started this week. In the released posters and as per advertisements from WWE Events’ page, Lesnar should prominently be featuring in these two PPVs which should lead to another appearance at Summer’s Biggest Party in August.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT @WWE Wrestlemania Backlash - Premium Live Event

🎟️ Pre Sale : February 16 - 17

🎟️ On Sale : Friday, February 18 at 10 am

🗓Sunday, May 8, 2022

📍Dunkin' Donuts Center



Be the first in the know for the pre sale code: https://t.co/55x68brxPB pic.twitter.com/RqeCAZ52w0 — Dunkin Donuts Center (@DunkinDonutsCtr) February 11, 2022

As per the preliminary betting odds released by BetOnline, Lesnar is the odds-on -140 (5/7) favorite to win his scheduled Wrestlemania 38 bout and end the longest-reign of Roman Reigns with the Universal Championship.

Thus, Lesnar should become the first unified WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion to rule the roost after the Showcase of Immortals gets over. This win should also bring a fitting end to his rivalry against Roman Reigns.

The program began all the way back at Summerslam 2021 when Lesnar returned since after dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Afterward, he proceeded to capture the WWE Championship on two occasions to become a nine-time world champion in the WWE.

In addition to this, the top superstar also won the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble, the second Rumble win of his WWE career to solidify the main event spot against Reigns in this championship unification match.