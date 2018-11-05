Update on potential Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar fight

In doing so, DC also became the first man to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Championships. The reigning champion, DC dominated for the major part of the match with his wrestling ability. Lewis tried to fight back in the second round, but Cormier locked in the rear naked choke hold to win the match.

After the match he had some interesting words to share to Brock Lesnar. He was asked about the potential bout against the WWE Universal Champion. So, Daniel Cormier invited The Beast into the Octagon with the championship and asked Lesnar to bring the WWE belt with him.

The chances of seeing a match between the two UFC veterans have increased. It was back in UFC 226 when Brock Lesnar had the first face-off against Daniel Cormier. UFC President Dana White confirmed at that point that he wants to put these two in a fight. However, WWE contract of Brock Lesnar meant the potential MMA fight was a little difficult to book.

But, WWE made him the Universal Champion at Crown Jewel PPV event, where he defeated Braun Strowman to become the first two-time holder of the red-strapped belt. We can't imagine how the WWE will want to lend their prime champion from Monday Night Raw to UFC to make the Champion vs. Champion bout a reality.

Lesnar's suspension by USADA will be over soon. Hence, the current speculation is that UFC 233 might witness this dream match, finally. It will happen on Saturday, January 26, 2019, which is just one day before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. We can not rule out such a mouth-watering contest as the pro-wrestling circuit expects a sitdown between Vince McMahon and Dana White to sort things out.

UFC president does not have any problem with Brock Lesnar carrying the Universal Championship to UFC, either. Here are the updates from WWE Worldwide 2.0 Facebook page,

“Dana White would be okay with BrockLesnar bringing the WWE Universal Championship into the Octagon, but he doesn’t think it will happen. During a media press gathering prior to UFC 230, White was asked about Lesnar winning the belt at #WWECrownJewel. “I don’t think Vince will let him bring it,” remarked White. “But he can bring whatever belt he wants (to the Octagon).”

This fight might bring us with the first-ever dual-sport champion representing both WWE and UFC. Also, this match could be the only reason why WWE made Brock Lesnar the Universal Champion in the first place. Currently, he is on a two-match deal with the WWE. (as per Wrestling Observer) This also allows him to go to the UFC and work in the MMA promotion.