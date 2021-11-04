Update on The Bella Twins’ comeback to WWE in-ring action

For quite some time, it appeared that a return was confirmed for the two veterans given that Nikki Bella has been strengthening her neck to fix an injury. Plus, she also got physical at Wrestlemania 37 with Bayley, teasing the return to action but things have changed in recent times.

While re-launching the Bellas Podcast last night, The Bella Twins addressed a return to the pro wrestling world. Nikki Bella made it clear that they have no current plans to be back in the squared circle. It's hard to stay away from the WWE Universe and they might just want to reconnect with them, live-in-person, one day but it's not happening, overnight.

"There are no plans for Brie and I to return to the ring. I don't know if I'll ever be able to return to the ring as I am officially retired per doctors. The day that we are warming up, practicing, and maybe coming back, the Bella listeners will be the first to know," Nikki Bella stated.

"Do we miss the ring? Absolutely. We miss the WWE Universe, the Bella Army, and we would love to get back to the ring one day. It's just not any time soon."

Nikki Bella is one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in history. She is the most followed female WWE Superstar today on Instagram and those followers are often dubbed as Bella Army. Her younger sister, Brie Bella is also loved by the fans who is a former Divas Champion on her own rights.

For a better part of 2021, Nikki gave updates about her neck which is admittedly getting better and there is hope for her for an in-ring return. However, the longest-reigning Divas Champion herself came up with a negative update, last month, saying that she is 'retired for life' from pro wrestling. It's yet to be confirmed whether WWE's strict medical policy was the reason that she used that phrase.

Going by the comments of The Bella Twins on their podcast, they're enjoying their time in the Napa Valley, California, away from the limelight. For the first time in a long time, the two Hall of Famers decided to keep their daily lives private and hence the next season of Total Bellas on the E Network has now been canceled.

Nikki Bella challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at Evolution 2018 PPV event back in 2018 which marked the end of The Bellas' in-ring stint in the WWE. Earlier this year, the two trailblazers were inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame for their contributions to the female locker of the company.