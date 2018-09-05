Update on The Shield after beatdown on WWE Raw

The Shield reunited on Raw at the post-Summerslam episode. But till date, it has been a nightmare run for them. They had not encountered a name like Braun Strowman before this, hence they were knocked down. The current resident monster of the WWE has unleashed his reckless attack on them in the recent weeks. He also got Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as partners in crime.

Especially, this week's attack was an obnoxious one. The heel superstars of WWE Raw got on the same page to gang up on the Hounds of Justice. They were seen left lying on the back as the show went off air. There were major concerns in the WWE Universe about their status following this massive ambush.

As per wrestlingINC.com, The Shield was able to get back on the feet on their own after the TV taping for WWE Raw was over. No officials were needed to take them backstage and the crowd cheered them while they headed out. In addition, WWE.com added that they refused to get any treatment from the doctors.

Here is what the official website of the WWE had to offer regarding their status,

“Despite evidently suffering multiple injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre and a host of other Superstars on Raw, The Shield refused medical attention, WWE.com can confirm. It is unknown at this time how the multi-Superstar ambush will affect Reigns' Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match defense against Strowman at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Sept. 16.”

We hope that this is just a kayfabe storyline for The Shield to garner automatic sympathy from the crowd. They seem to be doing okay as no major injury update is available for them. However, Seth Rollins suffered a major bruise while performing a move on Raw. The heel superstars pushed him to the stationary police van and his hand smashed a window screen.

The fans in attendance reported that Seth Rollins was profusely bleeding from his arm following the fall. The Intercontinental Champion is a tough guy who should bounce back to in-ring action in no time. Hopefully, the scripted attack will not provide any obstacle for the scheduled Hell in a Cell match or the tag team match at Super Show Down event.