Update on Tyson Fury’s appearance at WWE WrestleMania 36

Wrestlemania always remains star-studded to justify the 'showcase of immortals’ tag. The 36th edition of the pay-per-view could very well have the undefeated boxer on the card if certain reports are true.

As it stands, plenty of surprise returns are expected to take place around Royal Rumble which kicks off the Road to WrestleMania. Tyson Fury is one of those big names as he openly admitted to come back to WWE and perform at the biggest event of the year. But a deal between the two parties is yet to be struck.

WrestleVotes posted an upate regarding it, stating that there is a good chance will see The Gypsy King wrestling at WrestleMania 36. But it depends on Vince McMahon, if he is willing to sign Fury to a contract.

He will make his decision after his upcoming fight against Deontay Wilder in February gets done. In order to renew a WWE deal, Fury needs to be on the winning side,

"The new report from WV notes that WWE sources say Fury's boxing match against Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to his appearance at WrestleMania. If Wilder gets the win, Vince McMahon isn't going to throw big money at a man who just lost a fight on pay-per-view." (wrestlingINC.com)

Tyson Fury’s in-ring debut took place at Crown Jewel on October 31st, 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He defeated Braun Strowman via count-out and then made an appearance on the post-PPV episode of SmackDown to sort out the differences with Strowman. The duo then took out The B Team which may have been a way of planting seeds for a future angle.

As per the reports of Tom Colohue, “The Monster among Men” could team with the United Kingdom native boxer in his debut WrestleMania match. Their opponents will be chosen from the heel trio of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

“Now when he was in Manchester for the SmackDown taping, he did form the beginnings of a tag team with Braun Strowman. And I think the idea there is that they’ll protect how green and inexperienced he is in this field – as well as help potentially get him over. That’s a key thing they’re going to be targeting right now – how to get Tyson Fury over.

"Which is why I think if he’s at WrestleMania, which is very likely, he’ll be facing high-quality heels on his own brand – which is SmackDown. So I suspect we’re going to see him face King Corbin or some combination of Fury/Strowman-Corbin/Ziggler or Corbin/Ziggler/Roode.” (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

Previously the plan was that Tyson Fury will challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 36. But the plans were changed in due course as the challenger is still uncertain for the upcoming season.

Also, he may not be fully ready to compete against the biggest box office attraction in the WWE just a few weeks after his fight against Wilder. So, putting Fury in a tag team match will be a smart move to protect him from beatdowns.