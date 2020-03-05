Update on undefeated boxing legend Tyson Fury’s WWE return

Owing to the same reason, a speculation has currently started regarding boxing veteran Tyson Fury coming back to the WWE.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, rumours are running rampant over the past week of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury possibly coming back to the ring for WWE.

It was earlier noted that WWE would be interested to sign him if he wins the scheduled bout against Deontay Wilder. He did successfully retain his undefeated streak in a legit fight in February.

The significant part of the fight was that WWE head honchos, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon also attended the bout in Las Vegas, to possibly have some business talks with him.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury's win was heavily promoted during WWE's flagship program of Monday Night Raw. This could only mean that Fury could be gearing up for another stint inside the WWE ring.

A potential injury was expected for Tyson Fury after the highly physical fight against Deontay Wilder was over. But he escaped the boxing ring without picking up much bruises which assure that the much-anticipated return to the WWE could only be just one storyline away.

Since Fury is in demand after this win, money could be an issue when WWE negotiate a contract with him, as hinted in a carried report by wrestlingINC.com,

"Fury is now in a much higher income bracket than he was last year when he debuted for WWE. The Observer noted that Fury would not be worth millions for one show, given what he would mean to WWE Network subscribers, but he's also not working for less than millions of dollars now. Fury still could be a key component if WWE is trying to sell WrestleMania to an outside streaming service as his name means a lot in the sports and fighting worlds right now."

Given the fact that WrestleMania 36 already has a stacked card with a number of legends booked in matches, WWE could opt for later date to sign up Tyson Fury much like they did with him 2019.

The second yearly Saudi Arabia pay-per-view had him one of the headliner matches of the evening hosted in Saudi Arabia. The Gypsy King defeated current WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman by count-out on that night also dubbed as WWE Crown Jewel.

Fury then returned to SmackDown the following night and teamed up with the Monster Among Men to take out The B Team and thus the storyline ended with the two behemoths standing on the same side. So, how WWE will bring him back will be an interesting topic of discussion.