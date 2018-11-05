Update on what could happen to WWE Raw tag team championships

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins seem to have started a long-term feud few weeks ago. They featured in a tag team championship match on that emotional night their buddy, Roman Reigns announced to the world that his leukemia was back. So he had to relinquish the Universal Championship. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins dedicated the title match to him and eventually won the golds with the crowd heavily involved in the match.

Dean Ambrose turned heel at a point when it was least expected. He beat the hell out of Seth Rollins and left him in a mess. Last week, the victim tried to ask for explanation from the attacker who remained silent. This ensured a long feud between the pair, but the question remains what will happen to the WWE Raw tag team championships now.

The former members of The Shield are unlikely to defend the golds again. Hence, there should be some backup plan kept in place by the creative. Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update on the scenario, where the policy of crowning new champions was expounded upon. They say the tag team titles will be declared as vacant for now. The also added that the announcement could be made tonight.

Furthermore, the officials will declare a tournament to come up with new winners. The official bracket of the upcoming series should also be revealed on the show set to take place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Perhaps, this is the reason why WWE added Lucha House Party into the Raw roster, last week.

Perhaps, the creative team wants to re-boost the tag team division, all over again. This tournament could help to fulfill those plans. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy returned at a house show this weekend in Madrid, Spain. He invited the entire tag team roster into the ring to build a pact against the Authors of Pain. It was a hint of a potential change that might happen to the division.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins won the tag team championships by defeating Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. So the latter duo automatically deserve a rematch for these titles. However, they are not the favorites to win it as Drew is more focused on his singles career. It more or less looks like, the Authors of Pain, who are on a path of destruction since their association with Drake Maverick will become the new tag title holders on WWE Raw.