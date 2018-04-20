Update on WWE Smackdown general manager Paige

The very next night, on Smackdown Live, we learned about Daniel Bryan resigning from her position of the general manager. So, the commissioner of the show introduced us to the new face for running things in the form of Paige. It was completely an unpredictable name. There were numerous names rumored to get onboard but Paige was completely out of context.

One of the main reasons for Paige getting the managerial role is said to be for Total Divas. The former Divas Champion returned during Survivor Series 2017 and went right back to feature in the reality TV series after a hiatus of one year. Due to this, she needs to be kept on WWE TV in a certain role. There’s a lot of money invested in her by the producers, for now.



@davemeltzerWON out of curiosity, and if you don’t know the answer its totally okay, who made the decision for Paige to be GM of Smackdown? — Kelsey Floyd (@glvmpira) April 11, 2018

Dave Meltzer was asked on Twitter about who was behind Paige being made the general manager of Smackdown Live and the veteran wrestling journalist replied "Vince McMahon". This is understandable as it's only him who takes such abrupt calls.

Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez from the same source revealed more details on the situation surrounding Paige. He says the promo delivered on her departure on WWE Raw was legit. There was no storyline attached to this even though she returned the very next night to be named the manager of the Blue brand. He says the call for her to be named GM was taken on Tuesday that is the Smackdown night. So, there seems to be no myth on this situation. Check out the source’s words,

“On Monday Paige did her retirement promo and in her promo, she pretty much said you’re not gonna see me again. Like I’m outa here. Then the next day she was the SmackDown GM. That decision was made on Tuesday. It was a very, very last minute decision.”

WWE officials keep on changing their plans, every now and then depending on the situation. Alvarez also indicated that the call was abrupt since the superstar shakeup was about to happen and Paige would have to play a major role as the authority figure on April 17th,

“They decided on Tuesday she was gonna be the SmackDown GM. So that should tell you everything you need to know about the Superstar Shake-Up. They will be switching people on Monday and then they’ll decide who they wanna switch on Tuesday. I’m sure they’ve got some ideas about who’s going where right now. But nothing is official until they’ve been drafted one way or the other.”

Until Paige’s contract with the company is over in late 2019, she is expected to be in this role of Smackdown general manager. With so much fan favoritism for her, she is expected to be a huge attraction on TV, going forward.