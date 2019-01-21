Vince McMahon announced for WWE Smackdown, potential reason revealed

One of the main events of WWE Royal Rumble will be contested between this pair. Daniel Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a rematch from WWE TLC. So the above-mentioned face-off seems mandatory to provide the final hype up around this match.

But WWE.com certainly boosted up the anticipation on this by announcing Vince McMahon's appearance,

“Tensions between WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have continued to escalate over the past several weeks. And now with their WWE Title Match in sight, the two will meet face-to-face this Tuesday night with Mr. McMahon moderating.”

The Chairman of the Board is a rare name on the blue brand. Now that the McMahons are controlling both the weekly programmes, we are getting to see more of him nowadays. But there must be a specific reason behind this appearance for tomorrow night. First of all, it will add a new dimension to the AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan bout that otherwise becomes a rematch we have seen multiple times.

Additionally, AJ Styles has been involved in a current storyline with Vince McMahon. The Boss is trying to bring out the 'real' AJ Styles for quite sometime. We should receive a major fallout on this context as per the comments from WWE's official website,

“With both Superstars having attacked each other in arena concourses over consecutive weeks, animosity is running at an all-time high in this incredibly personal rivalry. And now, with Mr. McMahon moderating, who only a few weeks ago urged The Phenomenal One to bring out “the real” AJ Styles, will matter boil over just five nights before they square off at Royal Rumble?”

We have reported earlier that Vince McMahon is teasing something big with this upcoming title bout at Royal Rumble. He might just solidify the same by appearing on this week's Smackdown. Anyone from Batista or Randy Orton could come as the surprise returnee. Batista even put out a tweet via his official account hinting a big comeback to WWE.

You ain’t seen nothin yet! https://t.co/1zPBX6urBT — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 19, 2019

Also, it is likely that we could receive a new stipulation around this match just to make things look fresher. The Boss might announce this himself making the stakes higher for the championship match. With McMahon becoming a mediator between these two, this segment on Smackdown has just become a must-see.