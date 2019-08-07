Why is WWE bringing back Big Red Monster Kane to action?

It is very thrilling to see him even at this age, finds this energy to step foot inside the squared circle whenever WWE needs him. This shows his love and dedication towards this business.

The Devil's Favorite Demon has made numerous returbs during his illustrious career to showcase the unpredictability of his character. It looks like the gimmick-based avatar is set to make his return later this month during a house show, which could boost the ticket sales for those non-televised events.

Earlier, WrestlingINC.com reported that Kane will make some appearances following Summerslam at some WWE Live Events, which happens on the fourth week of August for shows hosted by Monday Night Raw. However, there is no information on the extent of his stay following these events. Here is more from the source in this regard,

"Kane is currently advertised for the RAW live event on Friday, August 23 in Bossier City, Louisiana and the RAW live event on Saturday, August 24 in Lafayette, LA (h/t to PWInsider). He is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at the Lafayette show. Ricochet vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a Street Fight is also advertised for the Lafayette live event."

Meanwhile, Cagesideseats.com revealed the potential reason for Kane's return to in-ring competition. According to them, WWE plans to add the legendary superstar to the next Saudi Arabia show set for November 1st. So these upcoming appearances might be a warm-up for him to be ready for the global PPV show as he has been away from action since last year's Saudi event.

His last appearance in fact was in 2018 at Crown Jewel PPV event, which took place in November with a mega tag team match headliner in which he teamed up with The Undertaker to reform the Brothers of Destruction to take on D-Generation X duo of Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

This was supposed to be the last match of The Big Red Monster of the WWE as Brad Shepard reported that he was being considered for a 2020 Hall of Fame induction. But if the upcoming schedule of WWE is any indication then there is still some fuel left in his tank. So he is ready to lace up his boots for some more matches. It's pretty good news from a fan's perspective as it brings a nostalgia act from WWE's old era.