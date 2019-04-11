Why The Undertaker returned on WWE Raw and not Wrestlemania 35?

The Deadman interrupted the musical segment of Elias and delivered a chokeslam followed by his signature Tombstone Piledriver. Apparently, it was just his comeback to the storyline process on Raw that should lead up to a match. The Undertaker vs. Elias will be the lineup for the Saudi Arabia show in June.

Well, it's pretty exciting news for the Undertaker fans as they can now expect to see him back in competition. He is in great physical shape which makes us believe that we may see him in multiple matches, going forward. He himself made a statement on Instagram about his appearance on Raw,

"Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for I am the evil...Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.”

As mentioned earlier, The Undertaker is booked to perform in the Saudi Arabia show. But it was quite surprising, not to see him on the showcase of immortals, Wrestlemania. So what was the exact reason behind this?

Wwfoldschool.com spelled out the simple reason for that and they feel WWE makes more money from Saudi Arabia PPVs than what they make in Wrestlemania. So they want to make their next show also a hit by guaranteeing many marquee appearances as possible for the pay-per-view that has now been postponed to June. Here is more from the source,

"Wrestlemania sells out based on its brand name itself now. On the other hand, WWE needs The Undertaker to work the Saudi Arabia PPVs as the Saudi officials are big fans of Old School Legends and Undertaker is the biggest active Legend in WWE today."

According to Brandon Howard Thurston, WWE made a profit of $16.9 million from WrestleMania 35 while they earned $50 million from Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018 and $25 million from Crown Jewel in November. So why would Vince McMahon not want to go back to Saudi Arabia?

As for The Undertaker, he receives a big paycheck if he fights in Saudi Arabia shows. So he took a smart booking where a lucrative deal awaits him. He went on record in recent past confirming the same. Only more money matches will make him agree for in-ring competition at a stage where his days in physical capacity are duly numbered.