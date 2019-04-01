Will Brock Lesnar quit WWE after Wrestlemania 35?

WWE Universe often dubs this as the 'reign of terror' as he very rarely brings himself or the prime title to the flagship show. As much as the fans want this to end, it may not happen at Wrestlemania 35. The potential reason for this would be Brock Lesnar's contract extension with the company which may enable him to continue as the championship for an indefinite time span.

Brad Shepard gave an update on this situation on the "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast in which he stated that there is no official news on Brock Lesnar's WWE contract. He added that there is no backstage news available right now as the officials remain tight-lipped on this particular matter. He also says the reason for that could be they do not want to spill the bean on the Universal Championship match result set for Wrestlemania 35.

The belief among the fans is that Seth Rollins will be able to 'slay the beast' as the current champion is set to leave the WWE after this match. However, Shepard believes that Brock Lesnar will remain with WWE for the foreseeable future. Hence, the Beast Incarnate may not drop the title at Wrestlemania 35.

An additional reason behind this would be WWE want to present Brock Lesnar as still the Universal Champion at the Saudi Arabia PPV which is scheduled for May 3rd. This will the first global televised WWE event in 2019 which needs some big-time names on the match card. So, Vince McMahon is perhaps not willing to let go the biggest box office attraction, that easily.

WWE has more reasons to keep The Conqueror under their banner as spelled out in earlier reports. Fox Sports will air Smackdown Live starting from October 2019 and they want to bring some mainstream sports-feel to the show. Brock Lesnar will reportedly be a part of the B-show of the WWE. This would be a lucrative bait from the company perspective to keep the FOX officials happy.

A social media update from Ethan Cramer stated the following indicating that Lesnar will move to the blue brand after almost 17 long years,

"Fox was promoting Smackdown before the Nascar race. They mentioned Brock Lesnar to be seen on Smackdown starting October 2019. Possible WWE is just using his name to bring interest to their product. Interesting to see if he stick around or appears on #SDLive."