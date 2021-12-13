Wrestlemania 37 to Crown Jewel – Top 5 WWE matches of the year 2021

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship – Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

The lengthy storyline between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley ended at Hell in a Cell 2021 where McIntyre had one final opportunity to dethrone The All-Mighty from his WWE Championship reign.

After coming up short at Wrestlemania and Wrestlemania Backlash, the job appeared to be even tougher for the challenger as the match was contested inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure. The additional stipulation insisted if the outcome remains the same then McIntyre will not be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is Champion.

Using all his experiences, The Scottish Warrior survived the beatdown from the champion in a match that went down for half an hour. After delivering a Glasgow Kiss and another Future Shock DDT, he readied for a Claymore Kick only for MVP to grab his boot.

Lashley capitalized, earning a soft roll-up over McIntyre for the three-count, leaving him and the audience in disbelief. This left the WWE Universe wanting more of this feud even after a trifecta of matches between the two of them. The win also helped Lashley to become a bonafide main-event for the first time in his WWE career.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge for WWE Universal Championship (WWE Money in the Bank 2021)

How do you welcome the WWE Universe back in the live shows? You put two of the master of the spears in a dream singles contest and they never disappoint. The Head of the Table and the superstar who never delivers a bad match lived up to their name, yet again at the main event of Money in the Bank 2021.

With the Universal Championship hanging in the balance, Edge and Roman Reigns duked it out in a roller-coaster ride from start to finish. In search of a fairytale ending to his comeback story, the WWE Hall of Famer had the Tribal Chief down via a mammoth spear through the barricade.

Edge kept on dominating the bout, bringing the leg of a steel chair to lock in a crossface on Reigns when Seth Rollins came out and hit Edge with a kick to the back of his head. The Rated-R Superstar countered and hit back Reigns with another Spear but there was no referee to administer the count.

The damn Rollins came back again to distract Edge which allowed Reigns to connect with a desperate Spear to get away with the title win. More thrilling moments were in-store even after the match as Rollins-Edge brawled through the crowd while John Cena returned as the next challenger for Roman Reigns!

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair for Smackdown Women’s Championship (WWE Wrestlemania 37 Night One main event)

The Boss, The EST of the WWE, The SmackDown Women's Title and the stage for the first-ever singles Wrestlemania main event bout from the female division was all set. Sasha Banks was a battle-tested veteran on the main roster while WWE took chances with the newbie in Belair who only spent a few months in the mainstay league.

The question heading into the match was whether Sasha would be too much to overcome for the rookie? Belair put an end to that doubt when she earned a clean pin-fall win over the Women's Grand Slam Champion in a dominant fashion.

Belair's incredible display of strength gave her the advantage for the beginning part of the match. Sasha fired back by countering a 450 Splash with double knees to the midsection. Belair would eventually connect with the 450 only to get a two-count which left her in disbelief.

A desperate Sasha wanted to use Belair's braids against her but she ended up receiving a whip across the abdomen for a thunderous strike that echoed throughout Raymond James Stadium. It also made a way for Belair to connect with the KOD for the win.

Belair made history with her title win but moreover, it was the win of women's wrestling as two African-American women faced each other in a singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge for WWE Universal Championship (WWE Wrestlemania 37 Night Two main event)

The Head of the Table shattered the storybook dreams for Edge of picking up the world title exactly after a decade and one last title run of Daniel Bryan before leaving the company at WrestleMania 37.

The match-making itself was an interesting one as each of these three individuals overcame career obstacles on their way to a main event at the Showcase of Immortals. While Edge earned his way to this bout by winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match, Bryan was simply added to the equation just because of his indomitable spirit.

Using the No Disqualification setting, Jey Uso obviously tried to provide an upper-hand to his cousin but Edge took care of him by planting him with a DDT on the steel ring steps. The high-octane match had The Rated-R Superstar in control as he floored both his opponents with smashing spears.

Then a sickening Con-Chair-To, Edge's signature move took out Bryan from the equation. Jey made his presence felt once more, only to get a Spear and chair blasts from Edge but that allowed Reigns to recover. The Tribal Chief hit one final Spear on Edge before cracking a Con-Chair-To, of his own.

Interestingly, Reigns dragged Edge on top of already fallen Bryan to pin both the superstars in order to secure his biggest Universal Championship defense. The pin eventually gave birth to the "smack ‘em, stack ‘em, pin ‘em" catchphrase as he declared his rule over the SmackDown roster.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins – Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Crown Jewel)

Edge and the so-called ‘Edge-lite' Seth Rollins engaged in a dream feud for the WWE Universe over the 2021 summer, producing a trifecta of matches. The program intensified through Summerslam and the MSG special Smackdown as both men had one win by their name.

The culmination of the heated rivalry found a fitting end in the form of a Hell in a Cell match in Saudi Arabia. Edge proved why he can't have a bad match while Rollins stayed true to his ‘The Architect' gimmick, delivering the most spectacular match of 2021.

Edge started behind Rollins since he's less experienced than Rollins when it comes to the Hell in a Cell structure. The latter stunned Edge with his mentor Triple H's Pedigree and looked to finish things off with the stomp but then Edge countered with a buckle-bomb and a Spear for a two-count.

The Smackdown Savior backfired with three back-to-back superkicks and then a vicious superkick with a steel chain wrapped up on her foot. Rollins went for a final stomp as Edge rolled out of the way to hit a chair-assisted low blow.

Edge then grabbed the chain from Rollins' foot to lock in the crossface and then almost passed his opponent out using a wrench. The Rated-R Superstar loosened the hold for a satisfying ending as he executed a stomp to Rollins on the chair for a jaw-dropping finish to the match.