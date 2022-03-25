Wrestlemania 38: Roman Reigns favorite to become WWE unified champion

According to the latest betting odds released by BetOnline, WWE’s Tribal Chief is the favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the upcoming premium live event.

The odds-on favorite has recently changed as Lesnar was originally favored to win the Winner Takes All bout.

At this point, Roman is currently listed as a -300 (1/3) favorite to defeat Lesnar and become a dual champion at the Showcase of Immortals in what appears to be the main-event match.

In the other speculated main event of the two-night show, the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey (-600, 1/6) is the favorite to defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for the title and become the new champion on the blue brand.

From the red brand, Bianca Belair is listed as a -550 (2/11) favorite to defeat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. Belair could thus become the only superstar to win Raw and Smackdown Women’s Titles on two consecutive WrestleManias.

Also, The Miz and Logan Paul remain -160 (5/8) favorites to beat The Mysterios in a Tag Team Match. Top Smackdown Superstar Drew McIntyre (-850, 2/17) stands a heavy favorite to defeat Happy Corbin.

Apart from BetOneline, 32Red has also revealed that Johnny Knoxville should defeat Sami Zayn with -250 odds by his side. AJ Styles is also standing a -155 favorite to beat WWE Hall of Famer Edge in their dream match.

The website has also listed Austin Theory as a -134 favorite to beat Pat McAfee while Team RK-Bro should retain their RAW Tag Team Titles over Street Profits and Team Alpha Academy with -200 odds.

Another new title-holders may be received as Sasha Banks and Naomi are current -177 favorites to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match.

The updated odds as released by BetOnline stands as follows:

Champion vs. Champion

Roman Reigns (c) -300 (1/3)

Brock Lesnar (c) +200 (2/1)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair -550 (2/11)

Becky Lynch (c) +325 (13/4)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey -600 (1/6)

Charlotte Flair (c) +350 (7/2)

Tag Team Match

Logan Paul and The Miz -160 (5/8)

Dominik and Rey Mysterio +120 (6/5)

Singles Match

Drew McIntyre -850 (2/17)

Happy Corbin +450 (9/2)