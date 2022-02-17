WrestleMania 38: WWE hopeful of Stone Cold in-ring return; Spoiler on opponent

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was the first source to point out that WWE has been trying to get the legendary name back in the wrestling fold. The source then proceeded to name-drop the planned opponent for him at WrestleMania 38.

As per the below statement, Steve Austin is set to face a former Universal Champion.

“In an update, we’ve been able to confirm that this was discussed as far back as January, and Kevin Owens is the opponent internally.”

Seeds for Austin vs. Owens have already been planted via a promo on Monday Night Raw as the latter admitted hating the state of Texas and the fans that live in the state, the host of this year’s Wrestlemania. He also seemed glad about not performing in a match at the Biggest Event of the Year.

"Read my lips ... I can't stand Texas. I despise Texas and everything about it."@FightOwensFight#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y7yoPMF9jJ — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022

The Texas references from Owens immediately led to speculations about some sort of interaction with Steve Austin at WrestleMania. He’s been involved in the promotions for the PLE slated for April and the current talk is for him to come out to defend his home state.

Furthermore, Kevin Owens has been using the Stone Cold stunner as his finisher for the past three years. On that note, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer have reported that there have been discussions about Austin coming out of retirement for one final match that could be billed as the battle of the stunners.

It was noted that Austin hasn’t said 'yes’ to having a match yet, but WWE officials are moving forward with the idea that he will eventually provide the green signal to make the match happen.

“Like I said, I was not told that it was a done deal, but people were under the assumption that it was, and that promo clearly tells you that they are booking with the idea that it is happening.”

Was a pleasure hanging with the High Spots team. Y’all run a great line. Much appreciated. Until next time…Cheers!! 🍺🍺🍺 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 5, 2021

If The Texas Rattlesnake does end up returning to the ring, then it must have to be through a last-minute deal. But he has been sweating it out to get back to in-ring shape for the last few months. Highspots built a ring for him at his home in Texas last summer.

We haven’t seen Austin competing in a full-length match since his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. This match led him to early retirement from in-ring competition, owing to a serious neck injury and multiple knee injuries.