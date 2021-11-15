Wrestlemania 38: WWE planning huge Triple Threat main event match

The capacity of this stadium can reach up to 100,000 people and to sell out the venue, the company needs a huge headliner bout.

Previous speculations suggested that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns dream match could be that mega attraction but it’s recently been scrapped.

The Rock, the Hollywood megastar couldn’t free up times from his busy schedule and hence WWE had to come with a backup plan.

A report from WWFOldSchool informed that WWE Officials are discussing Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat battle for the main event of WrestleMania 38 – Night 2.

In this case, Wrestlemania will have two consecutive Triple Threat headliners. Last year, Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Title in the main event match.

With The Rock being unavailable, WWE Officials feel like McIntyre, Lesnar, and Reigns can produce the biggest match. WWE obviously wants to keep Lesnar in the Universal Title picture. It’s already been reflected in the storyline which suggests that The Beast will be back in the title hunt after being scr**ed out by The Usos at Crown Jewel 2021.

Plus, they want to add Drew McIntyre into the mix, since he has a history with both Lesnar and Reigns. Also, WWE plans to build McIntyre as an unstoppable babyface figure on SmackDown against the biggest heel, Reigns.

Another #WrestleMania main event to add to the collection.

Be there to #AcknowledgeMe. https://t.co/HN4G2AieuP — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 12, 2021

The Tribal Chief of the WWE previously took to his Twitter handle and claimed that he’s going to feature in the main event of Wrestlemania. The statement makes sense since he’s the king who runs the WWE to the roost.

Competing in another headliner contest at the Show of Shows will make Roman Reigns a record six-time main-eventer in WWE history. The earlier five Wrestlemania main events featuring him are given below:

WrestleMania 31 – Lost to Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat WWE Championship Match also featuring Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 32 – Defeated Triple H to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WrestleMania 33 – Defeated The Undertaker

WrestleMania 34 – Lost to Brock Lesnar in a match for the Universal Championship

WrestleMania 37 (Night 2) – Defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Universal Championship