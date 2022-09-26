Wrestlemania 39: WWE Hall of Famer contacted for an appearance at PLE

Kurt Angle is the concerned name who might walk down the aisle at WrestleMania next year for one final time in Hollywood. He retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 after digesting a loss to Baron Corbin.

Since then, the only Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE history has appeared on WWE programming in various non-wrestling capacities. Staying under a WWE contract might allow him to make one more appearance on an all-star night.

During an interview on The Wrassingh Show, Kurt Angle revealed that WWE wants him at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. While nothing is set in stone, "an idea" is being nurtured to get him onboard for the biggest PLE in the WWE calendar.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that if he does appear at WrestleMania then it's not mandatory that he won't be seen wrestling.

"They're talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company.

"I like doing that. I don't mind because I can't wrestle anymore. It's just an idea. It won't be in a wrestling capacity at all. There is nothing there yet."

As noted above, Angle is under a WWE Legends contract that kept AEW away from approaching him with a lucrative offer. He doesn't want to ruin his relationship with WWE, either. This is also the reason that the veteran has never showed up on AEW TV despite being released from WWE in April 2020.

While many still believe that the Olympian who won the gold with a 'broken freaking neck' would be a perfect fit in AEW, he's committed to being loyal to the WWE.

"I don't want to do that again, I don't want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me."

Angle recently returned to WWE TV during the August 29, 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw. Hosted from his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was involved in a segment on that night with the Alpha Academy and the Street Profits.

In fact, the duo competed in a match where the stipulation was that the returnee would have had to join the Alpha Academy if the latter team had won. The Profits won and thereby kept him away from having any bitter experiences.

The next stop for the six-time world champion could very well be WWE WrestleMania 39 which takes place on April 1 and April 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California. No matches or Superstars have officially been announced for the Premium Live Event, thus far.