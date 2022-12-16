WrestleMania 39: WWE to choose John Cena’s opponent from THESE THREE names

This is one of the reasons why the 16-Time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is set to return to WWE programme on the December 30th episode of SmackDown that emanates from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This will be the final WWE live-taping show of 2022 where The Cenation Leader will make his second-only WWE TV appearance of the year as he previously appeared on the June 27 episode of Raw to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the company.

As for his next appearance, Xero News has provided an update stating that John Cena will announce his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match during his Smackdown return. This will be five years later that he will participate in a Rumble match.

Cena's last televised match in WWE took place at Summerslam 2021, where he came up short against Roman Reigns with the Universal Championship hanging in the balance in the main event.

Mark your calendars, @JohnCena is coming back to #SmackDown on December 30th!



You won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/bVaiAz6rkd — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2022

His next one-on-one bout is expected to take place at Wrestlemania 39. It's been noted that Cena wants to become the successor of The Rock from WWE in Hollywood and it's important for him to be a part of the show that's also being dubbed WrestleMania Hollywood.

In an update regarding this, Xero News added that WWE has 3 names in mind for Cena's opponent from Raw and Smackdown: Logan Paul, LA Knight, and United States Champion Austin Theory.

Multiple previous reports have indicated that WWE wants John Cena vs. Austin Theory to happen at WrestleMania 39 as the seeds for the match were planted on the June 27 episode of Raw where the two were featured in a backstage confrontation.

Also before Survivor Series 2022, Theory appeared on WWE's The Bump on YouTube and said he's better than Cena. But the source mentioned that Logan Paul is the front-runner in facing the former WWE Champion while Theory is the least likely to get selected:

"We are told Cena is still planned for WrestleMania. Logan Paul, LA Knight & Austin Theory are the options for Cena at Mania. I was told Theory is the least likely option. I was told Cena vs. Logan is the frontrunner, Knight is 2nd option for Cena."

Logan Paul has already asked WWE Creative Head Triple H for the mega match against John Cena at the Show of Shows and that match should be the likely direction, moving forward. We'll have to wait and see to learn how WWE will book this match on TV.