Spoiler: WWE accidentally reveals winner of Mixed Match Challenge II

Two teams from WWE Raw were able to secure their slots in the semi-finale. Team Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) and team B n B (Finn Balor and Bayley) picked up the wins in their respective matches to move to the next round. Now it is time for four teams from Smackdown Live to lock horns in the next episode of Mixed Match Challenge.

Team Awe-ska (The Miz and Asuka), will compete against Fabulous Truth (R Truth and Carmella). The new team of Charlotte Flair and Jeff Hardy will go up against the husband-wife pairing of Naomi and Jimmy Uso. It's certain that Team Awe-ska and Hardy-Flair are the favorites to come up as the winners as they are the two strongest teams in the contest.

However, WWE's booking for TLC suggests something different. Charlotte Flair and Asuka have already been reserved for the first-ever women's TLC match. Hence, they are not likely to compete in the Mixed Match Challenge finale matchup. Competing in two matches can cause injuries to them. So they should be out of the mix before the finale.

So we expect any one of the two Smackdown teams between Day One Glow and Fabulous Truth to enter the final contest. But they are unlikely to pick up the win as the opposing teams from WWE Raw are much stronger. So the best option for the creative team is to crown Team B n B with the much-anticipated win. Their bond is much stronger than Team Mahalicia who secured a semi-finale spot by a fluke victory.

Earlier, Charlotte Flair was paired with former WWE Champion AJ Styles until he lost the title. They were the best team and undoubtedly the favorites to win the contest. But AJ is set to compete in a title rematch at WWE TLC against Daniel Bryan. So he was subsequently removed from Mixed Match Challenge.

The winners of this finals match will earn a sure shot entry into the Royal Rumble match as the #30 entrant. Finn Balor and Bayley will be the smart choice to take this spot, so that one of them can win the match and get into the main event spotlight. These two deserve this opportunity more than anybody present in Mixed Match Challenge.