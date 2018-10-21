WWE adds legendary women’s champions to Evolution Women’s Battle Royal

According to earlier reports of Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Ivory will return to in-ring action at Evolution. WWE.com confirmed this news on their official website about the veteran lady who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, earlier this year. Alongside her, multiple other names were also added to perform on this battle royal matchup.

Molly Holly is the other name who will be back onboard. The former champion could be an added attraction on the show considering a list of current roster members idolize her being a unique performer. Molly was a participant at the women’s Royal Rumble match in January 2018. Being a surprise entrant, she eliminated Sarah Logan before getting tossed over the top rope by Michelle McCool.

Speaking of McCool, this name was also under speculation to make a comeback. WWE.com also confirmed this former Divas Champion to appear at Evolution battle royal. Here is the announcement that also added names like Alundra Blayze, Kelly Kelly and Maria Kanellis,

“It was announced that a new crop of Superstars past and present would join the field: Inaugural Divas Champion (and two-time Women’s Champion) Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famers Alundra Blayze and Ivory, former Women’s and Hardcore Champion Molly Holly, former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly and Diva of the Year Slammy Award-winner Maria Kanellis.”

Meanwhile, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com also confirmed that some of the emerging talents from NXT women’s division will be a part of Evolution. A few lucky names from the Mae Young Classic participants has also been inserted into the match. The list is as follows,

Lacey Evans

Mia Yim

Rhea Ripley

Kacy Catanzaro

Bianca Belair

Io Shirai

Jessamyn Duke

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai.

Marina Shafir.

Maybe the earlier announced women’s battle royal will serve as the platform to showcase talents for these young ladies. But WWE superstars are not much happy about it. Going by their social media accounts, most of the Smackdown female roster members have let their frustrations known about this random booking.