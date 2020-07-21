WWE and Raw Women’s Title match announced for next week

Stephanie appeared on the big screen to announce the match between RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will take place next week.

The winner of the match will be the ultimate winner of the women’s title of the red brand. Stephanie also noted that next week's winner can be decided by a match where pinfall, submission, count-out or DQ, including outside interference, will be legal.

SHE HAS SPOKEN.@StephMcMahon rules that @WWEAsuka and @SashaBanksWWE will compete for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle NEXT WEEK ... and Sasha can lose by pinfall, submission, countout, disqualification, or even if anyone 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘴. pic.twitter.com/qHn0P83ilI — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020

Sasha Banks Banks vs. Asuka title match at Extreme Rules 2020 ended in controversy as SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley put on the referee's shirt after the original referee was knocked out Asuka’a green mist. Bayley then counted the pinfall, forced the timekeeper to ring the bell, and then declared banks as the new champion. Since then The Boss is in possession of the title.

Stephanie McMahon confirmed that Banks is not the holder of the belt as she didn’t win the match at Extreme Rules and neither did Asuka. She also mentioned how the match turned out to be a “horror show” inside the ring. So, there’s one way to rectify their mistake and that’s to square off inside the ring, once again.

It was also announced during last night’s RAW that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his belt against Dolph Ziggler at next week's taped episode. McIntyre agreed to the match as Ziggler gave him the option to choose the stipulation. The Champion will only reveal the stipulation just before the match happens.

WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view witnessed Drew McIntyre retain the WWE Title over Ziggler. The challenger picked the stipulation for that match, but he didn't reveal it before the bell rang. Ziggler chose an Extreme Rules match only for him as he could use weapons against McIntyre. However, it didn’t allow him to get hold of the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

McIntyre noted that he is tearing a page out of Ziggler’s playbook and won’t reveal the stipulation until it's time for the match to begin. WWE.com is now holding a poll where the audience can help the Scottish Psychopath to choose the rule of the rematch, set for next week.