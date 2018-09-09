WWE announce first two matches for Mixed Match Challenge 2

Critics were in doubt if the first season of Mixed Match Challenge was a success. But it turned out to be a pure entertainer during the Road to Wrestlemania, earlier this year. So within a gap of six months, it is set to return for the second season. A press release has already confirmed the ten teams to compete in the creative tournament.

Another official statement is out on WWE.com which confirm the first two matches for Mixed Match Challenge 2. The runner-ups from the first season will team up against a pair of the WWE Raw roster in the first match. In the second match, the prime champions from Smackdown Live will team up against a real-life couple. Here is the official announcement,

“As revealed exclusively on WWE.com, the explosive first episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Season 2 will feature Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss against the Canadian combination of Kevin Owens & Natalya and WWE Champion AJ Styles & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair against the returning husband-and-wife team of Jimmy Uso & Naomi. The new season of WWE MMC premieres Tuesday night, Sept. 18 at 10 ET/7 PT, streaming LIVE exclusively on Facebook Watch.”

Success in Mixed Match Challenge depends on the superstars’ status on the main roster. Chances of progression in the tournament will be dependant on their roles on the original shows. From that standpoint, AJ Styles-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss-Braun Strowman combos are the favorites to win their respective matches.

In fact, they are also the two hot favorites to win the season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman almost won the first edition if it was not for the undefeated streak of Asuka. WWE wanted to keep it intact en route to Wrestlemania 34. So The Miz and Asuka won the tournament and donated $1 million to Rescue Dogs, the charity fund.

This season of Mixed Match Challenge will stream on Facebook Live from September 18 onwards. It will go on air in a live format just after Smackdown Live is over. Due to this, the WWE 205 Live will be pushed back. The exclusive WWE Network show for the cruiserweights will be taped before Smackdown till December 11.