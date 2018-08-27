WWE to announce huge Hell In A Cell match featuring Rollins and Ambrose

Ambrose's music hit the arena just as the go-home episode of Summerslam was about to go off air and this brought the crowd to life and got the audience at home glued to their TV screens. The Lunatic Fringe came out in support of his Shield pal Seth Rollins. It was a much-needed thing after the continuous beatdowns Rollins has received at the hands of Ziggler and his partner Drew McIntyre.

Most importantly, Dean Ambrose played the role of a neutralizer at Summerslam where he kept McIntyre away from the ring during the match to help Seth Rollins win the Intercontinental title. There was also a chance of seeing a shocker at Summerslam which did not happen. Fans anticipated seeing a heel-turn from the returnee. But The Shield members were able to get along well.

Later we saw a full-fledged reunion of the faction which wiped out the chances of a fallout. Current advertisements of the upcoming PPV hints that they will feature in a tag team match. Buildups for the next event, Hell in a Cell will begin from tonight where one of the matches for the PPV is likely to be confirmed.

PWInsider.com gave hints that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will team up against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell PPV. It looks obvious as the four superstars are right now involved in a feud.

Confirmation about this matchup will be made on the flagship show in due course. This would mark the first-time PPV contest for Dean Ambrose ever since his return. He suffered a brutal tricep injury that ruled him out of action for more than eight months. The original Wrestlemania time return was postponed to Summerslam season.

Meanwhile, most of the current rivalries will continue for the Hell in a Cell PPV according to the current listing. The Hell in a Cell PPV event will take place on September 16th in San Antonio, Texas.

Below are the matches for the upcoming PPV event apart from the mentioned tag team contest,

Universal Championship match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw women’s championship match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Singles match

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe