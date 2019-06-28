English

WWE name Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors for flagship shows

By
Eric Bischoff (right) and Paul Heyman (left) hired by WWE for full-time roles (Image Courtesy: YouTube)
Bengaluru, June 28: WWE on Thursday (June 27) announced that it has named Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Monday Night Raw and Eric Bischoff as Executive Director of SmackDown Live.

The pair who were named for the newly created positions will report directly to the WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff are set to oversee the creative development of WWE's flagship programmes and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business. The creation of these roles was to further establish WWE's ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.

With more than 30 years of experience in the sports entertainment industry, Heyman served as President of ECW from 1993-2001, securing pay-per-view distribution for the company as well as a national cable television deal with TNN.

After his time with ECW, Heyman joined WWE's Creative team and is widely credited with helping launch the careers of many current and former WWE Superstars.

Bischoff is a former WCW President and New York Times bestselling author. During his WCW career, Bischoff oversaw the signing of some of the biggest names in sports entertainment and helped create and develop the NWO storyline.

Bischoff was also instrumental in securing a television deal for WCW Monday Nitro on TNT and WCW Thunder on TBS. After WCW, Bischoff co-founded Bischoff-Hervey Entertainment, a production company that launched TV reality shows and mobile games.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
