English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE announce two-day Wrestlemania event, Rob Gronkowski to host show

By Raja
Rob Gronkowski to host two-day Wrestlemania 36 event (image courtesy WWE.com)
Rob Gronkowski to host two-day Wrestlemania 36 event (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, March 19: Proving the rumours true, WWE has now confirmed they are having backup plans to make Wrestlemania as attractive as possible amid Coronavirus outbreak.

In the latest press release by the company, it was announced that the 'show of shows’ will present the 36th edition in a two-day affair (April 4 & 5th). For the first-time-ever, the extravaganza will be spanned across two separate nights.

Additionally, the mainstream viewers will also be forced to tune in as NFL veteran Rob Gronkowski will host the event. As noted earlier, the 'showcase of immortals' was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and got rescheduled at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Meanwhile, the event will be a closed door affair, meaning there won’t be any fans in attendance during the show except for the essential personnel.

Here is the statement released by WWE:

"WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days."

It was also noted that Wrestlemania 36 will take place at 'WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights.' WWE has still not revealaed what alternative venues were discussed internally.

Madison Square Garden was considered to be one of the arenas but the next scheduled WWE show will be in June. So, the 'most famous arena of the world’ is out of the context, as of now.

We expect to hear more announcements around this when Rob Gronkowski debuts on Smackdown this Friday night. He promised on Twitter, that he will be at WWE PC to drop some details on the 'show of shows.’ Earlier, the plans were to insert him in an angle leading up to his first match in the company. But now the former NFL star will be used in a different capacity.

WWE has confirmed some of the marquee matches for Wrestlemania 36 that includes Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title. From Smackdown, Universal Champion Goldberg will defend his title against Roman Reigns.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will face the 2020 Elimination Chamber match-winner Shayna Baszler for the title. 16-time World Champion John Cena comes back to action to fight against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Also, AJ Styles promised to put the “final nail in the coffin” for The Undertaker’s career.

More WRESTLEMANIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Stars like Kohli to lose money
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 13:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue