WWE announce two-day Wrestlemania event, Rob Gronkowski to host show

In the latest press release by the company, it was announced that the 'show of shows’ will present the 36th edition in a two-day affair (April 4 & 5th). For the first-time-ever, the extravaganza will be spanned across two separate nights.

Additionally, the mainstream viewers will also be forced to tune in as NFL veteran Rob Gronkowski will host the event. As noted earlier, the 'showcase of immortals' was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and got rescheduled at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the event will be a closed door affair, meaning there won’t be any fans in attendance during the show except for the essential personnel.

Here is the statement released by WWE:

"WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days."

Crazy hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania this year! For the first time ever it’s going to be a 2-night event with my main man @RobGronkowski hosting! All kinds of shenanigans are going to transpire!!



It’s so nice, we gotta do it twice!



Get Hyped @WWEUniverse!!



Chops all around! pic.twitter.com/P4U3hn44Wu — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 19, 2020

It was also noted that Wrestlemania 36 will take place at 'WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights.' WWE has still not revealaed what alternative venues were discussed internally.

Madison Square Garden was considered to be one of the arenas but the next scheduled WWE show will be in June. So, the 'most famous arena of the world’ is out of the context, as of now.

We expect to hear more announcements around this when Rob Gronkowski debuts on Smackdown this Friday night. He promised on Twitter, that he will be at WWE PC to drop some details on the 'show of shows.’ Earlier, the plans were to insert him in an angle leading up to his first match in the company. But now the former NFL star will be used in a different capacity.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

WWE has confirmed some of the marquee matches for Wrestlemania 36 that includes Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title. From Smackdown, Universal Champion Goldberg will defend his title against Roman Reigns.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will face the 2020 Elimination Chamber match-winner Shayna Baszler for the title. 16-time World Champion John Cena comes back to action to fight against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Also, AJ Styles promised to put the “final nail in the coffin” for The Undertaker’s career.