WWE: Big Cass's injury hands Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy 2nd chance at qualifying for Money In The Bank

It was only last week that we received confirmation of the first-ever match-up between the two in an one-on-one scenario, scheduled for the May 22 episode of Smackdown Live. The scenario was pretty interesting as both of them are heels on the roster.

But Big Cass ruptured his knee badly at the WWE Live Event in Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany and had to be carried out of the ringside by WWE officials.

.@BigCassWWE was assisted up the ramp by @WWE officials today after his match in Munich, Germany... will he be fully prepared for his #MITB Qualifying Match against @SamoaJoe this Tuesday on #SDLive?! pic.twitter.com/4bLKVajZFa — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2018

Fans wondered whether this injury was real or not. Addressing the situation, Smackdown general manager, Paige, came up with an announcement. She came up with a new set of matches to determine the contenders for the MITB Ladder match.

Paige confirmed a 'second chance’ match between Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy. Both these names were unable to win their respective qualifying matches two weeks ago. They are getting another chance to head to main event of the MITB PPV, the ladder match. But the winner of this match will have to face Samoa Joe next week.

"SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige has revealed that Big Cass is not cleared to compete after suffering an injury, which has led to a second chance at Money in the Bank qualification for two popular Superstars. The winner of Bryan vs. Hardy will take on Samoa Joe during the May 29 edition of SmackDown in a battle for the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match," the WWE said in a statement.

Due to @BigCassWWE injury, @WWEDanielBryan will face @JEFFHARDYBRAND tomorrow night on #SDLive in a second chance match...



The winner will face @SamoaJoe NEXT WEEK for an opportunity to qualify and enter the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 21, 2018

It’s good to see Daniel Bryan getting another opportunity for the match that helped him win his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship, back in 2011. The fans were not happy at all after he failed to qualify for this ladder match. It also looks like his current feud against Big Cass has come to an abrupt end due to Cass' injury.