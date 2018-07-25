English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

WWE Championship match confirmed for Summerslam 2018

Written By: Raja
Paige (left) and AJ Styles (image courtesy Twitter)
Paige (left) and AJ Styles (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, July 25: AJ Styles won the WWE Championship in November 2017 and has since then defended the title successfully by defeating a couple of names from Smackdown. The title reign is now headed to the 300-day landmark and this just proves how great a champion he is and also raised the bar to find his next opponent.

Last week, Smackdown general manager Paige announced that AJ Styles will have to defend his title at the Summerslam PPV. He was done with a short feud against Rusev by winning the matchup at Extreme Rules. So the Phenomenal One was waiting to see a new contender for the upcoming PPV. Likewise, WWE Universe also was eager to know who will be his next opponent.

The anticipation was very high for this announcement as Paige appeared inside the ring. She called out the champion to join her to sign the contract. Surprisingly, AJ put pen to the paper before he even knew who his opponent was going to be. As the GM was about proceed her speech further, James Ellsworth showed up.

He claimed that he had three victories over AJ Styles, three years ago and demanded that he needs to be the number one contender via that logic. However, Paige was never going to do this unthinkable. Ellsworth started throwing tantrums in the ring until Paige had no choice but to fire him.

Securities arrived to the arena to escort him out of the building as per the directions of the GM. AJ Styles was enjoying all drama standing in the middle of the ring. The distracted Styles didn't notice that Samoa Joe was standing behind him. Joe took the least time to lock in the Coquina Clutch to choke the title-holder.

Thereafter, Samoa Joe signed the contract which made a match for Summerslam official. Originally, Paige was not going to announce Joe’s name. But now that both the champion and challenger have signed the contract, the GM can do nothing about it.

With that being said, we will see a dream match for the WWE Championship at the biggest event of the summer. These two veterans delivered a solid feud during their stint at TNA Wrestling promotion. We expect the same under the banner of WWE, too.

Summerslam spoilers have already revealed the potential WWE Championship match. A poster was doing round on the internet featuring Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue