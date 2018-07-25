WWE Championship match confirmed for Summerslam 2018

Last week, Smackdown general manager Paige announced that AJ Styles will have to defend his title at the Summerslam PPV. He was done with a short feud against Rusev by winning the matchup at Extreme Rules. So the Phenomenal One was waiting to see a new contender for the upcoming PPV. Likewise, WWE Universe also was eager to know who will be his next opponent.

The anticipation was very high for this announcement as Paige appeared inside the ring. She called out the champion to join her to sign the contract. Surprisingly, AJ put pen to the paper before he even knew who his opponent was going to be. As the GM was about proceed her speech further, James Ellsworth showed up.

He claimed that he had three victories over AJ Styles, three years ago and demanded that he needs to be the number one contender via that logic. However, Paige was never going to do this unthinkable. Ellsworth started throwing tantrums in the ring until Paige had no choice but to fire him.

Securities arrived to the arena to escort him out of the building as per the directions of the GM. AJ Styles was enjoying all drama standing in the middle of the ring. The distracted Styles didn't notice that Samoa Joe was standing behind him. Joe took the least time to lock in the Coquina Clutch to choke the title-holder.

Thereafter, Samoa Joe signed the contract which made a match for Summerslam official. Originally, Paige was not going to announce Joe’s name. But now that both the champion and challenger have signed the contract, the GM can do nothing about it.

With that being said, we will see a dream match for the WWE Championship at the biggest event of the summer. These two veterans delivered a solid feud during their stint at TNA Wrestling promotion. We expect the same under the banner of WWE, too.

Summerslam spoilers have already revealed the potential WWE Championship match. A poster was doing round on the internet featuring Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.