WWE Championship match with huge stipulation to be announced

This was for second occasions that their match did not come to a proper conclusion. A matchup featuring these two top players does not deserve to end that way. Hence, the big question, going forward is whether the feud between them will continue or not.

We expected to see a fallout from Backlash PPV on this past episode of Smackdown Live. But, both the concerned names did not appear on the main show which left us blank on this particular scenario. But, they did appear in backstage interviews with hints that the rivalry will continue on Smackdown.

The same was hinted on a rumour roundup from cagesideseats.com. A report published by the source suggests that the fourth matchup between these two will be announced soon and to add hype to the match, a huge stipulation will be added to it.

According to the source, the next WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will be made a Last Man Standing match. This means that for the second time after Greatest Royal Rumble event, these two will compete in a No Disqualification match.

The rules of a Last Man Standing match demands one superstar to be standing to the ten count of the referee. The match will continue until one of the superstars is unable to do so. Any moves and use of weapons are absolutely legal in this match and that generally means it will be a long contest.

This is perhaps the best idea that the WWE Creative team can possibly come up with for these two. For several weeks now, the fans have complained that the much-anticipated feud has under-delivered. Now, this upcoming match might wipe away all of those. It is likely that we will witness this WWE Championship match at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV event.