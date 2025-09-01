Arteta Reflects On Missed Chances Following Arsenal's Narrow Loss To Liverpool

WWE Clash in Paris: Full List of Results, Winners, Key Moments as John Cena, Becky Lynch steal the Show By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 8:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was a landmark pay-per-view event held on August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, showcasing wrestlers from both the Raw and SmackDown divisions.

This marked WWE's second major show in France after Backlash 2024, but its first-ever in the Paris metropolitan area, making it a historic occasion for European fans and the company alike.

Main Matches and Winners

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Winner: John Cena

Cena triumphed in his farewell European match after a vicious, back-and-forth contest with Logan Paul. Cena delivered multiple Attitude Adjustments, countered Paul's signature moves, and rallied the Paris crowd before pinning Paul decisively.

World Heavyweight Championship: Fatal Four-Way

Winner: Seth Rollins (retained the title)

Rollins defended his title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. In a dramatic finish, Becky Lynch interfered (disguised as a masked assailant), costing Punk the win and helping Rollins score the pinfall. The match was praised for high intensity and storytelling, with Rollins surviving multiple finishing attempts in a chaotic bout.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Winner: Roman Reigns

Reed pushed Reigns to the limit with power moves, but Reigns ultimately landed a decisive Spear to finish the match. Reed's physical dominance was notable, yet Reigns proved resilient and retained his top-tier reputation.

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Winner: Becky Lynch (retained the title)

Lynch faced WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a battle that included fast counters and high physicality. Despite Bella's ring return and strong showing, Lynch's resilience allowed her to defend her championship successfully.

Tag Team Championship: Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Street Profits

Winner: Wyatt Sicks (retained the titles)

The sadistic duo outmaneuvered Ford and Dawkins, using distraction and interference tactics, notably involving Nikki Cross and Uncle Howdy. The match ended with a Leg Pull, keeping the titles with the heel champions.

Sheamus vs. Rusev (Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

Winner: (Outcome not fully confirmed in sources)

The match was advertised for Clash in Paris, but a confirmed winner wasn't clearly reported in available results. The brawl delivered on physical intensity and old-school style.

WWE Clash in Paris Top Moments

Becky Lynch's interference in the main event was a turning point and the most talked-about moment of the night.

Cena's farewell tour, especially his emotional victory, captivated the European fans and WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns maintained his dominance with a classic finishing sequence.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Full Results & Winners

Match Winner Stipulation/Title Notable Moments John Cena vs. Logan Paul John Cena Singles Cena's emotional farewell match, multiple finishers, crowd support, near falls Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight Seth Rollins Fatal Four-Way, World Heavyweight Championship Becky Lynch interference (low blow to Punk), Rollins retains, chaotic near falls Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed Roman Reigns Singles Reed's strong showing; post-match attack on Reigns by Reed & Bron Breakker sent Reigns to hospital Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella Becky Lynch Women’s Intercontinental Championship Bella’s return to singles wrestling, technical counters, Lynch retains Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits Wyatt Sicks Tag Team Championship Heel tactics, interference from stable members, championship retained Sheamus vs. Rusev Rusev Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Brutal brawl, Rusev wins by submission