WWE Clash Of Champions 2020 Results, Recap And Highlights

In combined, eight titles were defended on the show where the main event was the Universal Title Match. Also, gimmick contests like Ambulance and Ladder Match were special attractions for the show that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results and recap of WWE Clash of Champions 2020:

Kickoff Pre-show:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Kalisto and Lince Dorado competed on behalf of the challengers as Kalisto missed his finisher Salida Del Sol on Cesaro to run into an uppercut. Nakamura made the tag and executed the Kinshasa while Kalisto was hung in the Cesaro Swing to pick up the win.

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

A title change opened Clash Of Champions 2020 main show during this incredible ladder match which saw Hardy leaping off the top of a ladder to put Sami Zayn through a ladder via a Swanton Bomb.

Sami somehow re-entered the match and hooked Hardy with a ladder using the latter's ear lobe! Hardy still fought off Styles which allowed Zayn to climb the ladder and unhook the belts to become the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

RAW Women's Title Match: Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)

Asuka missed a Hip Attack attempt and got stuck into the ropes. Vega utilized the opportunity by applying a submission move on the champion and delivering a big kick. The two went for some pin attempts as Asuka converted one of those into the Asuka Lock to get the submission victory.

WWE United States Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Crews climbed on the top rope but Lashley chased him and executed a Superplex from there. Crews kicked out of the pinfall and hit back with a standing moonsault followed by a Frogsplash. Lashley was alive in the match who got up and slammed Crews to the mat. He applied the Hurt Lock to get the submission win and retain his title at Clash Of Champions 2020.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

Garza put down Ford with a big knee after which Andrade delivered the running knees to the corner on him. Ford kicked out and dropped Andrade to tag in Dawkins who hit a Spinebuster on Andrade. He went right for the pin but it wasn’t clear whether he got the three counts or not. The Profits started celebrating hinting they won the match.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Bayley (c)

The originally scheduled opponent for Bayley, Nikki Cross was unable to compete at Clash Of Champions 2020 due to medical non-clearance by the doctors. Bayley issued an open challenge and received Asuka as the opponent. The match was disqualified as Bayley hurt Asuka using a Steel Chair. But Sasha Banks appeared to seek redemption and smacked her back with a chair. She unloaded some Kendo Stick shots, as well before Bayley escaped the ring.

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

A bunch of legends previously victimized by Randy Orton returned during the match, from time to time to seek redemption. Big Show delivered a Choke Slam, Christian put him through a catering table while Shawn Michaels nailed a Sweet Chin Music to him on the top of the Ambulance.

McIntyre then took Orton to the Claymore Country before hitting him with a Punt Kick to the head against the steel of the truck. He shut the door of the Ambulance to retain the WWE Title at Clash Of Champions 2020.

WWE Universal Title Match: Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

After receiving an initial beatdown, Jey Uso tried to fight back with a Samoan Drop and a suicidal dive. But he missed a Rikishi Splash allowing Reigns to deliver the Superman Punch.

Reigns managed to deliver the Spear but didn't cover for the pinfall win. Rather he destroyed Jey living up to the a**-whopping promise. Jimmy Uso came limping down to throw in a towel as the referee called off the match. Heyman put the Samoan lei on Reigns' neck as the champion held his title on the air to end the Clash of Champions 2020.